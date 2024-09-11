Study Conducted at Sheppard Pratt Reveals Lower Cognitive Functioning as Key Risk Factor for Natural Cause Mortality in Schizophrenia

BALTIMORE, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JAMA Network Open recently published a first-of-its-kind study conducted at Sheppard Pratt identifying lower cognitive functioning as a significant risk factor for natural cause mortality among individuals with schizophrenia. The study underscores the urgent need for targeted interventions aimed at improving cognitive functioning in this vulnerable population.

The study involved 844 participants diagnosed with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder who were followed up with for up to 24 years. Individuals were initially evaluated in person and later tracked using data from the National Death Index, a resource managed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Faith Dickerson, PHD, MPH, senior psychologist at Sheppard Pratt, led the study.

"It is well established that reduced cognitive functioning in schizophrenia is associated with poorer outcomes," said Dr. Dickerson. "However, our study is among the first to demonstrate that these outcomes also include earlier natural cause mortality such as from cardiac disease or cancer. As a result of our study, I highly recommend that efforts should be focused on methods to improve cognitive functioning as this may give individuals with schizophrenia a chance to live longer, healthier lives."

On average, individuals with schizophrenia die more than 10 years sooner than those within the general population. This prospective cohort study was co-authored by Robert Yolken, MD, professor of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins Medicine and was funded by The Stanley Medical Research Institute and Boehringer Ingelheim.

"A majority of people with schizophrenia experience cognitive symptoms, which can greatly impact their daily life and yet are often underrecognized or underappreciated", said Michael Jablonski, PhD, vice president of clinical development and medical affairs at Boehringer Ingelheim. "We remain committed to expanding our understanding of schizophrenia as we strive to advance research to improve care for those living with serious mental illnesses."

The comprehensive evaluation (at baseline) included a cognitive battery, clinical measures, and data on various health conditions and lifestyle factors. Schizophrenia is known for its adverse impact on neuropsychological functioning. These findings indicate that individuals with lower cognitive functioning face an increased risk of premature mortality from natural causes, such as cardiac disease and cancer. Other factors that were associated with natural cause mortality at follow-up were an elevated body mass index (BMI), tobacco use, divorced or separated marital status, a diagnosis of an autoimmune disorder, cardiac rhythm disorder, and COPD.

Participants' cognitive functioning was assessed using the Repeatable Battery for the Assessment of Neuropsychological Status (RBANS), which calculates scores for 5 indexes: immediate memory, visuospatial and constructional, language, attention, and delayed memory. Individuals who scored in the lowest half of the group on the RBANS cognitive battery demonstrated a heightened risk of premature death due to natural causes.

The research program at Sheppard Pratt is dedicated to advancing the understanding and treatment of mental health conditions through cutting-edge research and clinical practice. It not only aims to enhance scientific knowledge but also to translate research findings into practical, evidence-based treatments, ultimately contributing to better mental health care and quality of life for individuals affected by these challenging conditions.

For more information about Sheppard Pratt's research visit: sheppardpratt.org/research

