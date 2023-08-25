Study Confirms that Frequency of Source Plasma Donation as Regulated by U.S. FDA Does Not Impair Donor Health and Well-Being

News provided by

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA)

25 Aug, 2023, 13:59 ET

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) announced the publication of its research study assessing the "Effects of Donation Frequency on U.S. Source Plasma Donor Health" in the Transfusion journal. The results of this peer-reviewed study indicate that, based on donor self-reporting, compensated Source Plasma donations at U.S. FDA-permitted frequencies and volumes are consistent with maintaining donor health and safety.

Source Plasma, or plasma used for manufacturing/fractionation, is collected from healthy, volunteer donors through a process called plasmapheresis, during which plasma is separated from red blood cells and other cellular components of blood, which are then returned to the donor. Plasma is the starting material for manufacturing lifesaving, plasma-derived medicinal products (PDMPs) that are essential to treat a range of rare, serious, and chronic conditions, often genetic in origin.

This PPTA-sponsored research was designed to assess the impact of U.S. donation frequency on donor self-reported health and well-being. It involved 5,608 donors from 14 U.S. donation centers, who were enrolled in a cross-sectional study to assess self-reported health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and well-being. Donors were divided by sex and assigned to four different groups, based on the frequency of their donations during the 12 months prior to enrollment in the study.

Donors were assessed using the SF-36v2® Health Survey (SF-36v2), which appraises eight functional domains of health, such as the ability to engage in physical activity and mental well-being, as examples. An additional survey evaluated the frequency of various health conditions that may be associated with impaired immune function over different time periods. The results from both surveys showed there were no statistically significant differences in SF-36v2 scores between any of the donor frequency groups, compared with new donors. Cough, cold, occasional fatigue and sore throat were the most reported health conditions or symptoms, but there was no clear difference among sex or frequency groups. Additionally, data show that when compared with the general population, Source Plasma donors have comparable or better self-reported health.

"Donor health remains of paramount importance to the plasma-derived therapies industry. Without plasma donors, there would be no plasma-derived medicines. This research adds to the body of scientific evidence that shows repeat plasma donation is safe and does not adversely impact donor health," said Anita Brikman, PPTA President and CEO.

About PPTA

The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) is a dynamic trade association that represents a unique sector of the biologics and biotechnology industry. PPTA represents more than 1,000 human plasma collection centers in North America and Europe, as well as the manufacturers of lifesaving plasma protein therapies. Our members produce approximately 80% of the plasma protein therapies in the U.S. and 60% of those manufactured in Europe. PPTA works globally to: advocate for access to and affordability of therapies for patients; engage in constructive dialogue with regulatory agencies; and collaborate with patient advocacy organizations.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807867/Plasma_Protein_Therapeutics_Association_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA)

Also from this source

Study Confirms that Frequency of Source Plasma Donation as Regulated by U.S. FDA Does Not Impair Donor Health and Well-Being

La PPTA nomme Anita Brikman au poste de présidente-directrice générale

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.