Study Demonstrates Continuing Education Improved Health Care Providers' Knowledge of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A study of a continuing education (CE) activity for health care providers who manage patients with ADPKD showed that learning improved confidence, knowledge, and competence. The results of the study were published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology Abstract Supplement [ https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/2019/program-abstract.aspx?controlId=3230778 ][1].

Little is known about the impact CE has on providers' knowledge and competence regarding management of patients with ADPKD. To address this need CMEology developed the online educational activity, "Evolving Strategies in the Diagnosis and Management of ADPKD." This initiative provided expert education on the recognition and pathogenesis of ADPKD, as well as strategies for prediction of ADPKD progression.

The CE initiative consisted of an online multimedia CE course launched in March 2018. Participants included physicians, nurses, and physician assistants. The study evaluated results from 954 participants who completed a test before the activity and again after the activity. Additionally, participants reported confidence and commitment to change before and after the activity.

Highlights from the study:

On completion, participants had increased confidence in achieving the aims of the learning objectives (Cohen's d =3.48-3.61). Confidence in ADPKD-related practices (overcoming barriers, translating evidence into care, and improving outcomes) increased after the activity (Cohens' d -0.319-0.374)

Ten multiple-choice questions/vignettes evaluated learning in pathogenesis, genetics, imaging, diagnosis, and management. Statistically significant ( P <0.001) improvements were seen for all questions. For all participants, the mean increase in test scores from pre-activity to post-activity was 59.0% (standard deviation=3.2; range=43-79)

Compared with all participants, nephrology participants (health care providers working in a nephrology setting) had similar baseline and posttest scores

The study showed that a CE activity can effectively improve confidence, knowledge, and competence among providers who diagnose and manage patients with ADPKD. According to Arlene Chapman, MD Professor of Medicine and Director of the Section of Nephrology at the University of Chicago, "This is an incredibly important study to show the value of ongoing continuing education in specific domains of care for nephrology patients, specifically those with ADPKD. In this busy world of fast-moving information, having the opportunity to focus and review evidence specifically for ADPKD is advantageous." Enhancing knowledge and competence in the management of ADPKD is vital considering the evolving role of assessment for disease progression and the availability of disease-modifying therapy.

This certified CE course was planned and executed in accordance with the requirements of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education.

About ADPKD

ADPKD is the most commonly inherited renal disorder and affects up to 600,000 living in the US and 12 million worldwide [2]. This painful and life-threatening disease is the fourth leading cause of end stage renal disease; about 5% of patients requiring dialysis in the US have ADPKD while this disorder accounts for 10% of renal replacement therapy in Europe [3,4]. Patients with ADPKD experience a relentless growth of cysts leading to enlargement of the kidney leading and ultimately, to kidney failure. Although the average kidney is about the size of a fist, polycystic kidneys can become very large, and the result is a painful disease that can diminish quality of life in its sufferers. People with ADPKD experience hypertension and are at risk for numerous complications such as cyst hemorrhage, hematuria, nephrolithiasis, cyst infection, and development of cysts in other organs such as the liver and pancreas [5]. In addition, cardiovascular complications are a leading cause of death in patients with ADPKD. Although physicians can diagnose ADPKD early based on family history and ultrasound examinations many patients with ADPKD have no family history, which can delay diagnosis. ADPKD is managed through lifestyle changes, preventing and treating complications, and disease modifying therapy, which can slow the decline in kidney function.

About CMEology

CMEology develops continuing education activities that engage learners and enhance retention. Working with leading institutions, CMEology strives to close professional practice gaps, increase competence, and improve healthcare provider performance. Activities developed by CMEology embrace the National Quality Strategy and are designed to improve the effectiveness of patient care.

References

