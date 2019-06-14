Study Demonstrates Smokers Who Used Non-Tobacco-Flavored JUUL Products Were More Likely To Switch From Cigarettes Than Those Who Used Tobacco-Flavored JUUL Products

The study followed more than 37,000 US adult smokers who had recently purchased JUUL products at retail or on the company's e-commerce platform. Participants completed online surveys over 6 months.

"There has been an active discussion about the role of flavors in supporting adult smokers who want to switch from combustible cigarettes and, at JUUL Labs, we are committed to driving research to inform these discussions," said Dr. Erik M. Augustson, PhD, MPH, Senior Director of Behavioral Research and Interventions at JUUL Labs. "We wanted to assess how flavor preference at various time points—30-days, 60-days and 90-days after initiating JUUL use—is associated with the likelihood of smoking abstinence in the future. For example, how does a person's flavor preference at 60 days impact their likelihood to be vaping rather than smoking at 90 days? These results show that, for the study cohort, use of JUUL products in non-tobacco flavors was associated with higher switching rates compared to those who used JUUL products in tobacco flavors."

The study, "Flavored JUUL Use and Smoking Abstention Among Adult Smokers," analyzed data from a subset of 21,332 smokers aged 21+ years who had purchased a JUUL starter kit and completed at least two follow-up assessments. Study participants completed baseline and 30-day, 60-day, 90-day and 180-day follow-up assessments via online surveys. The assessments asked study participants about JUUL flavor use and switching—defined as no smoking, not a single puff, for the previous 30 days prior to the assessment. The study was designed to assess what flavors were being used and how the use of flavors was associated with smoking behavior over time: that is, the likelihood of abstaining from smoking and switching to vaping at the next follow-up survey. JUUL Labs commissioned and funded the study, Centre for Substance Use Research (CSUR) independently designed and administered the survey underlying this data analysis.

Across 30-, 60- and 90-day assessments, use of mint/menthol and non-tobacco/menthol-based (NTM) flavors, compared with the use of tobacco flavors, were positively associated with past 30-day smoking abstinence at the 60-, 90- and 180-day assessments. Adult smokers who primarily used mint/menthol and NTM flavors were 14% and 7% more likely, respectively, to have switched than those primarily using tobacco flavors across the 6-month study period.

"These results add to a growing body of evidence that suggest that use of vapor products in nontobacco flavors may potentially help adult smokers switch from cigarettes," Dr. Augustson said.

For more information on the data presented, please visit jliscience.com.

