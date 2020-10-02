Study Evaluates RenoVō® Allograft For Equine Joint Use

ARGYLE, Texas, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS), a distributor of advanced, next-generation equine regenerative products, announced today initiation of a new study evaluating use of the RenoVō® allograft in equine joints.

The study, entitled "Effects of intra-articular injection of a liquid amnion allograft on synovial fluid nucleated cell count, cytokine profile, and SAA and the development of acute reactive synovitis in healthy horses" is the first of several randomized, controlled evaluations of the product for use in equine orthopedic injuries.

Danica Wolkowski, DVM, serves as Principal Investigator working under the supervision of Tim Eastman, DVM, DACVS, MPVM, both of Steinbeck Peninsula Equine Clinics, Salinas, California. The study will be performed at the Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine in conjunction with Mike Schoonover, DVM, MS, DACVS-LA, DACVSMR, Bob McCarthy, DVM, and Brent Hague, DVM, DACVS.

RenoVō® is an acellular, cryopreserved liquid allograft derived from equine amniotic tissues and is intended for equine use. Previous studies have established the product as a superior alternative to other modalities in the clinical management of equine soft tissue injury. RenoVō® is manufactured by Equus Innovations (Phoenix, Arizona) and has been used in over 3,000 horses to date.

About Equine Amnio Solutions

Equine Amnio Solutions, LLC (EAS) is the market leader in the distribution of next-generation regenerative veterinary products, including RenoVō®. EAS works closely with its product manufacturer, Equus Innovations (Phoenix, Arizona). Our mission is to provide innovative products to maximize the health and performance of horses across all breeds and athletic disciplines. For more information, visit https://renovoequine.com/

For more information about Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine, visit https://vetmed.okstate.edu. For more information about Steinbeck Peninsula Equine Clinics, visit https://www.steinbeckpeninsulaequine.com/

