Study: Facebook's Shopper Targeting Bounces Back in Wake of iOS 14.5

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After initially dipping following the release of iOS 14.5, the population size of Facebook's "Engaged Shoppers" audience has bounced back and remains near the highest level of the past 12 months.

This finding is highlighted in Audience Kitchen's new Facebook Audience Size Report (July 2021), which helps advertisers understand how Facebook's addressable audience sizes change over time.



Chart from Audience Kitchen's Facebook Audience Size Report

Back to business as usual

When Apple introduced App Tracking Transparency (ATT) on April 26, 2021, the population size of Engaged Shoppers in Facebook was sitting at the highest level recorded in the past 12 months.

After a small decline of 5% from May to June, the audience size for Engaged Shoppers rebounded.

"Based on the data, it appears that ATT hasn't caused a steady decline that some advertisers had feared," said Ty Martin, CEO of Ad Bacon and creator of Audience Kitchen.

Why it matters

Audience-based advertising is a hot topic as marketers reinvent their targeting strategies for a privacy-forward world. With millions of iPhone users opting to "Ask App Not to Track," some brands are witnessing a decline in the population size of remarketing audiences and looking for alternative ways to spend their budgets.

Since Facebook's built-in demographic and behavioral targeting relies largely on its rich internal data, Facebook Ads have a chance to remain an attractive place for brands to reach their target customers.

Get more of the story

Audience Kitchen's new Facebook Audience Size Report provides a unique view into how audience populations change over time — from behavioral audiences like "Engaged Shoppers," to demographic audiences like "Recently Moved" and "Parents with Toddlers."

To view the report, visit https://AudienceKitchen.com/facebook-audience-report.

Facebook Disclaimer: Audience Kitchen is not part of Facebook or Facebook Inc. Additionally, Audience Kitchen is NOT endorsed by Facebook in any way. Facebook is a trademark of Facebook Inc.

About Ad Bacon & Audience Kitchen

Ad Bacon delights digital marketing teams and agencies by delivering innovative technology and advice that enhances their search, social, and product-based advertising campaigns. Learn more at https://www.AdBacon.com.

Audience Kitchen is a discovery tool for brands and agencies to unlock the universe of audience targeting options on Facebook and Instagram. Learn more at https://www.AudienceKitchen.com.

Media Contact

Ty Martin

415-413-8094

[email protected]

SOURCE Audience Kitchen

Related Links

https://www.AudienceKitchen.com

