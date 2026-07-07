Study Finds AI Voice Agents Increased Specialty Care Program Enrollment Rates 340% in Real-World Clinical Setting

Lack of patient engagement and non-adherence in specialty care creates severe operational and financial impacts for providers while harming patient health

Gastroenterology is among the most complex specialties, with high non-adherence rates, stigma, and treatment dropout making patient engagement especially difficult

AI voice agents can close this gap, but there have been no previous controlled evaluations of AI-initiated voice outreach conducted in a real-world setting

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RadiantGraph, an AI-powered proactive care platform designed specifically for the healthcare industry, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in conjunction with the 2026 International Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Medicine (AIME), in Ottawa, Canada July 7-10, showing that AI-powered voice outreach increased appointment completion rates by 3.4x overall, including a 24.7x increase among patients who had created an account but not yet scheduled an appointment. It also enabled a 9x increase in outbound call volume compared to human agents. Equally important, no safety incidents or escalations were identified during the study.

The study, which was a collaboration between RadiantGraph and Oshi Health, a virtual-first gastrointestinal (GI) specialty clinic, used RadiantGraph AI Voice Studio to deploy conversational AI agents capable of naturalistic dialogue while maintaining strict adherence to conversation flows and clinical guardrails. Voice agents in the study were able to answer nuanced questions, inform members about their personal program, explain costs, and more without requiring a live representative. This represents one of the first controlled evaluations of AI-initiated voice outreach in a real-world setting aimed at driving healthcare engagement and program enrollment.

Adherence is critical, as 50-60% of chronic disease patients mismanage or discontinue their treatment within the first year, leaving half or fewer adhering to their prescribed therapy after 12 months. GI conditions in particular provided an optimal testing ground for the platform since related diseases and treatments are especially complex. GI conditions carry enormous burdens, yet engagement is lacking. Many patients are also impacted by stigma that can limit adherence (up to 84% in IBD).

Healthcare research suggests that people may be more willing to discuss sensitive topics around their health with an AI versus an actual human. Platforms like RadiantGraph AI Voice Studio are able to be tailored to a wide range of healthcare journeys, including chronic disease management, member education, adherence support, and care navigation.

Conducted over seven weeks with nearly 8,800 members across three distinct patient journey stages in Q4 2025, the deployment saved approximately 75 hours of staff time per 1,000 contacts. The member population has increased since then while results continue to hold. Since voice AI agents handled first-order support, the member support specialists at Oshi health experienced a 70% efficiency improvement. This approach can enable organizations to reach substantially more patients without increasing staffing levels.

"Healthcare has long known that personalized outreach from human care managers improves patient engagement, but scaling those efforts has been difficult and expensive, especially with specialties that require more complex answers and care," said RJ Ellis, PhD, lead study author and Principal AI Scientist at RadiantGraph. "This study provides evidence that advanced agents can help close that gap by reaching more patients, increasing appointment completion, and doing so safely alongside existing care teams."

"One of the biggest challenges in specialty care is helping patients take that next step from interest to action," said Sameer Berry, MD, Co-founder and CMO at Oshi Health, and eminent GI expert. "We saw first-hand how effective tailored AI voice outreach can be in engaging patients, when it makes sense at a personal level, while supporting earlier access to care without adding burden to clinical teams.

Study members who received an AI voice call were 3.42 times more likely to complete their first appointment than those who did not (p < .001). Members who had already created an account but had not yet scheduled an appointment showed a 24.7-fold increase in appointment completion rates (p < .001), suggesting a powerful point in the member journey where a timely, personalized outreach can move someone from intent to action. AI agents achieved a 23.99% answer rate, well above reported industry benchmarks of 2%-20%.

Potential future research areas including EHR integration, multilingual support, and larger-scale studies across additional clinical settings.

The paper, "Scaling Healthcare Engagement with AI Voice Agents: A Real-World Evaluation Study," will be published following the meeting in Lecture Notes in Artificial Intelligence (LNAI) 16749, pp. 1–5, 2026, and will be available here: https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-032-30813-9_67

About RadiantGraph

RadiantGraph is the AI engine powering proactive engagement and better outcomes in healthcare. RadiantGraph platform, including its Voice AI agents, support a variety of use-cases in pharmacy operations, Medicare/IFP onboarding, preventative care outreach, and benefit utilization. The company has helped clients drive +70% team efficiency and have a positive brand impact that is 10x of human agents. Headquartered in San Francisco, RadiantGraph is HITRUST-certified, SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, and HIPAA-compliant. The company is led by Anmol Madan, an MIT PhD and author of the forthcoming book,The Machines Will See You Now (Johns Hopkins University Press). Learn more at radiantgraph.com

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is a virtual-first specialty clinic dedicated to delivering comprehensive, evidence-based care for people living with gastrointestinal conditions. By combining clinical expertise with technology-enabled engagement, Oshi Health helps members access timely, personalized care regardless of geography. Oshi Health is headquartered in New York, NY. Learn more at oshihealth.com.

SOURCE RadiantGraph, Inc