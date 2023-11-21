Study Finds Lotus Vaping Technologies' Flavored E-Liquids Reduce Smokers' Cigarettes Per Day at Significantly Higher Rate Than Tobacco Flavor

A rigorous three-month longitudinal cohort study of several of flavored bottled e-liquids demonstrated that those flavors were significantly more effective at reducing cigarettes smoked per day than tobacco-flavored e-liquids.

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Vaping Technologies, LLC, a Boise, Idaho-based manufacturer of bottled e-liquids for use in electronic nicotine delivery systems ("ENDS") or e-cigarettes, announced today that a rigorous three-month longitudinal cohort study of several of its Freenoms™ branded flavored bottled e-liquids demonstrated that those flavors were significantly more effective at reducing cigarettes smoked per day than tobacco-flavored e-liquids.

The three-month study conducted from March 2023 to August 2023 involved 451 randomly assigned participants who were cigarette smokers, 221 of which were assigned to a control group that used only tobacco-flavored e-liquid, and 230 of which were assigned to a group that could use any of five different non-tobacco flavored bottled e-liquids, including Lotus's proprietary Bluenomenom™, Stranomenon™, X2 Cactus Jackfruit, and White Peach Raspberry flavors.

At the end of three months, the average number of cigarettes smoked per day ("CPD") by the tobacco-flavored control group was reduced from 12.51 to 9.54, for a 23.72% reduction, while for the flavored e-liquid group, the average CPD was reduced from 11.70 to 6.88, for a 41.25% reduction. The reduction in cigarettes smoked per day was thus 73.9% greater for the flavored group than the tobacco-flavored group. The study results also demonstrated statistically significant differences between several of Lotus's flavored e-liquids when compared head-to-head against tobacco-flavored e-liquids with respect to CPD reduction.

Additionally, a full 14.3% of study participants in the flavored group had quit smoking cigarettes altogether by the end of the third month—a rate that is substantially higher than that typically reported for FDA-approved nicotine replacement therapy products (9.0%).

Lotus's Director of Sales, Mike Larsen stated, "We are very excited about these study results. This study demonstrates what users of our products have known anecdotally for a long time—flavored e-liquids are more effective than tobacco flavor at promoting cigarette smoking reduction and cessation. The FDA has been asking for this data—we hope it will now take it into consideration when reviewing our premarket tobacco product applications and grant our flavored products the marketing authorizations that they deserve."

