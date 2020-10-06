Study Finds Men Have Cultivated Their Beards, And Their Skills Since COVID-19 Pandemic Began

STERLING, Ill., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybe it's a side effect of having extra time on their hands. Maybe it's a way to express themselves. But according to a new survey from men's grooming leader Wahl, 40% of men 18-64 grew facial hair since the COVID-19 pandemic began. And adding a face full of fur isn't the only thing these guys have been up to, as more than one-third (35%) of men also learned a new skill or talent. Now until Oct. 9, 2020, Wahl is giving these overachieving facial-haired phenoms a chance to put their gifts on display in the first-ever 'Most Talented Beard in America' contest.

CALLING ALL BEARDED MEN: Wahl Grooming wants to give you $20,000! Just upload a video showcasing any talent or skill for a chance to win. Juggling? Sure! Drumming? Go for it! ENTER BY 10/9. www.bitly.com/WahlMostTalentedBeard.

Men stated the top reason for growing or changing their facial hair was experimentation at 46%; and more than half of men who grew a beard since the pandemic hit said they plan to keep it. Besides honing their hairiness, other top pursuits that kept guys busy during the COVID-19 downtime were physical activities like playing sports or working out (53%), cooking (47%, watch that beard over the open flame, gents!) and music such as playing an instrument or singing/rapping (34%).

About the 'Most Talented Beard in America' Contest

To celebrate these men who are making the most of a challenging time, the 'Most Talented Beard in America' contest shines a spotlight on entertainers and achievers who make the world a better, or 'bearder,' place to live. From now through Oct. 9, 2020, men with beards can submit a video of themselves performing a talent on the contest entry page at http://bit.ly/WahlMostTalentedBeard , they can also get to the page by visiting the @WahlGrooming Facebook or Instagram pages.

Talents can include anything, really. Are you a trick shot master? Can you grill the world's best burger? Got an impression that's spot on? Wahl wants to see it! Just keep it clean, and if it's musical keep it original. A panel of Wahl facial hair experts will select the top 10 finalists based on talent, creativity and a well-groomed beard. Each finalist will win $500 plus a Wahl Lithium Ion Stainless Steel Trimmer and a starter kit of Wahl's new Beard Care line .

The presidential election isn't the only poll the public will be voting in this November. That's also when the public will be invited to vote for the top three fuzzy-faced winners of the contest. First place will win $20,000 and the coveted title of 'Wahl Man of the Year.' The 2nd place winner will take home $10,000 and 3rd place walks away with $5,000.

Editor's Note: The methodology of the research involved an online survey conducted within the United States by SurveyMonkey on behalf of Wahl Clipper Corporation from Sept. 21-23, 2020. Survey results based on responses from 1,004 men ages 18-64.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 101ST anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. Wahl crosses its centennial milestone by introducing a complete line of personal care products including a beard oil, shampoo, and body wash. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

SOURCE Wahl