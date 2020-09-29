Study Finds Michigan Ranks Highest in the Nation for Job Recovery With Limited Increase in COVID-19 Infections

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, has published a report that analyzes recovered jobs and subsequent COVID-19 cases. The study identifies the states with the strongest employment recovery and the states with the highest rates of COVID-19 per jobs recovered.

In the study, Michigan ranked No. 1 among states for employment recovery and was one of the states with the lowest number of COVID-19 cases per 100 jobs.

Key findings about Michigan:

Michigan has recovered the most lost jobs during the pandemic. Michigan lost more than 1.2 million jobs between February and April, the state's lowest recorded employment. Nearly 72% of these jobs have been recovered as Michigan leads the nation in recovery. The employment recovery in the state represents nearly 20% of the available jobs in February 2020 .



There were roughly five COVID-19 cases reported in the state for every 100 jobs recovered (46th in the nation), with 11 deaths per 10,000 jobs recovered (46th). Michigan outperforms political trends: On average, states that lean Republican have recovered the most jobs, but Michigan has outperformed red states in job recovery while also experiencing fewer coronavirus cases compared to jobs recovered in the majority of democratic-leaning states.

According to Doug Jones, CEO of MoneyGeek, "The study finding that Republican-leaning states recovered 20% more jobs and Democrat-leaning states had 41% less COVID-19 cases per jobs recovered highlights key differences in public policy and individual behaviors associated with the two primary political affiliations in our country."

View the full set of job recovery rankings, compare individual states with others, review the methodology and read expert commentary from thought leaders and academics here: https://www.moneygeek.com/coronavirus/states-most-jobs-lost-coronavirus/.

