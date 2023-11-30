STUDY FINDS NYS COULD CUT METHANE EMISSIONS 15% BY PROCESSING ORGANIC WASTE IN ANAEROBIC DIGESTERS

News provided by

Energy Vision

30 Nov, 2023, 12:17 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding anaerobic digestion of New York's organic waste streams could cut the state's methane emissions 15% while improving public health and creating jobs, a new report by the NGO Energy Vision finds. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas. Cutting methane emissions is the most important lever for mitigating climate change in the next 5-20 years.

The report, "Putting New York's Organic Waste to Work," shows organic waste accounts for one third of New York's methane emissions. It recommends building 300 more anaerobic digesters (ADs) in the state to harness this methane rather than letting it escape into the atmosphere. ADs are sealed environments where methane-rich biogas from decomposing organic waste is captured and used to generate renewable electricity or refined into renewable natural gas (RNG), the lowest-carbon fuel available.

Some 200 ADs are already installed across New York. Building 300 more would create roughly 8,000 jobs and attract $3.4 billion in federal and private sector investment. These ADs would get New York halfway to the Global Methane Pledge goal of cutting anthropogenic methane emissions 30% by 2030. And they could generate enough RNG fuel to power 32,000 refuse trucks, replacing diesel demand and avoiding harmful health effects of diesel exhaust.

"It is critical we remain open to all ideas that can help us meet our state's ambitious climate goals," said New York State Senator Sean M. Ryan (D-61). "I look forward to taking part in substantive conversations in Albany about the policy recommendations Energy Vision has put forward."

"To achieve New York's climate goals, we need to make use of all of the forms of renewable energy available to us," said New York State Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner. "This useful report [shows we can] leverage existing waste streams [as] an alternative energy source." 

"Energy Vision's report clearly presents the potential for renewable natural gas derived from organic wastes," said Lauren Ray, Agricultural Sustainability and Energy Engineer with Cornell CALS PRO-DAIRY. "RNG will cut methane and supply non-fossil energy to help meet New York's climate goals."

"We need a diverse mix of renewable generation, including sources that can come online this decade," Energy Vision Founder and Senior Advisor Joanna Underwood wrote recently in The Albany Times Union. "We specifically need more anaerobic digesters now to slash methane emissions and to reach New York's climate goals."

Contact:  Stephen Kent, [email protected] 914-589-5988

SOURCE Energy Vision

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.