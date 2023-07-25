STUDY FINDS SOFT EMPLOYEE BENEFITS, TRUST AMONG LEADING FACTORS IN WORKFORCE RETENTION

News provided by

RESOLUTE PR

25 Jul, 2023, 08:15 ET

TULSA, Okla., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolute, a public relations and marketing agency specializing in workforce recruitment and retention, recently released proprietary research that reveals key marketing strategies for human resource departments.

Continue Reading

"Our goal in conducting this research was to help clients recruit and retain employees. In the last year, we've worked with many organizations who have been scratching their heads as to which benefits actually matter to potential employees," said Resolute CEO Nicole Morgan. "As we move into a potential recession, we predict employers will need to shift their focus from hiring to retaining top talent who might easily be spooked by fluctuations in the market."

The study surveyed employed and unemployed workers primarily in the retail, hospitality, construction and healthcare industries. Among its findings, Resolute reports employees strongly value transparency and a strong company culture. In identifying factors that were "very important" elements of a job, 57% of respondents cited job security and clear expectations. In addition, over half of those surveyed identified a caring environment, feeling appreciated and a friendly work culture as crucial.

"The reality is workforce recruitment and retention are no longer just HR functions. The companies who are doing this well recognize it is also a public relations and marketing issue," said Morgan. "Companies must get all of these voices to the table if they want to have the talent required to sustain their growth."

To help employers make an impact on workforce efforts, Resolute shares 3 tips to optimize marketing efforts when attracting and retaining key talent.

  1. Focus on your audience – Who are you trying to hire? What is most important to them? This should lead your marketing message.
  2. Let your company culture shine – Ask employees what they value about their work environment and lean into those benefits as you look to grow and retain your team.
  3. Audit your hiring materials – What will a potential employee see when they research your organization? Does the brand and the job description reflect your key hiring messages?

To receive additional insights, sign up for Resolute's workforce recruitment and retention marketing newsletter: www.resolutepr.com/workforce-research

About Resolute:
Resolute delivers bold and purposeful PR, marketing, and workforce recruitment strategies to businesses in midsize economies. Centered on research, innovation and brand-driven ROI, its award-winning team of experts delivers proactive,
pioneering ideas that move clients toward their goals. Resolute is a Women's Business Enterprise and SBA Women-Owned Small Business through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's largest third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women in the U.S. Learn more at www.resolutepr.com.

SOURCE RESOLUTE PR

Also from this source

Marketing During a Recession: Thrive, Don't Just Survive

Resolute PR Named Among Top 100 Growing Companies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.