Study Gateway debuts fall lineup of new video Bible studies
Aug 10, 2022, 09:00 ET
Available in over 100 countries and accessible through Online Streaming and the Study Gateway App on Mobile Devices and Smart TVs
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Study Gateway, a leading video Bible study streaming service, today revealed its fall 2022 schedule of studies from Harper Christian Resources, the curriculum imprint of HarperCollins Christian Publishing. This inspiring group of bestselling Christian authors, pastors and Bible teachers are debuting more than 50 new videos from eight different study series by Max Lucado, Megan Fate Marshman, John Eldredge, Anne Graham Lotz, Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Lysa TerKeurst, Kathie Lee Gifford, Rabbi Jason Sobel, and Shauna Niequist.
"We're honored that the best lineup of authors and Bible teachers from Harper Christian Resources is coming to Study Gateway. These are their most anticipated video studies of the new season." said John Raymond, v-p and publisher of Harper Christian Resources.
Kate Johnson, senior v-p of direct-to-consumer at HarperCollins Christian Publishing added, "We're thrilled to give people worldwide a sneak peek of Study Gateway's newest studies. Every subscriber can experience these new releases thirty days before the in-store on-sale date—Study Gateway is only place where people get this early access."
Study Gateway's study streaming subscription service provides unique pricing levels and subscriptions plans starting at just $7.95 per month—all with a seven-day free trial.
The complete lineup of new video Bible studies making their debut on Study Gateway this fall:
- Max Lucado's Help is Here: Finding Fresh Strength and Purpose in the Power of the Holy Spirit (Aug. 17 release). Watch trailer here.
- Megan Fate Marshman's John: A Beautiful Word Bible Study (Aug. 31 release). Watch trailer here.
- John Eldredge's Resilient: Restoring Your Weary Soul in these Turbulent Times (Sept. 14 release). Watch trailer here.
- Anne Graham Lotz and Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright's Jesus Followers: Real-Life Lessons for Igniting Faith in the Next Generation (Sept. 21 release). Watch trailer here.
- Sarah Jakes Roberts' Woman Evolve: Break Up with Your Fears and Revolutionize Your Life (Sept. 28 release). Watch trailer here.
- Lysa TerKeurst's Good Boundaries and Goodbyes (Oct. 19 release). Watch trailer here.
- Kathie Lee Gifford and Rabbi Jason Sobel's The God of the How and When (Nov. 2 release). Learn more here.
- Shauna Niequist's I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet (Nov. 16 release). Learn more here.
For more information and to view Study Gateway's expanding list of available studies, visit StudyGateway.com and see the full list of supported devices.
ABOUT STUDY GATEWAY
Study Gateway is the dedicated direct-to-consumer streaming service from HarperCollins Christian Publishing and is the streaming home for video Bible studies produced by Harper Christian Resources. The subscription service offers commercial-free streaming of exclusive original studies, plus a growing library of children's videos, Christian events and webinars, and other short-form content.
