Study Gateway debuts fall lineup of new video Bible studies

Available in over 100 countries and accessible through Online Streaming and the Study Gateway App on Mobile Devices and Smart TVs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Study Gateway, a leading video Bible study streaming service, today revealed its fall 2022 schedule of studies from Harper Christian Resources, the curriculum imprint of HarperCollins Christian Publishing. This inspiring group of bestselling Christian authors, pastors and Bible teachers are debuting more than 50 new videos from eight different study series by Max Lucado, Megan Fate Marshman, John Eldredge, Anne Graham Lotz, Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Lysa TerKeurst, Kathie Lee Gifford, Rabbi Jason Sobel, and Shauna Niequist.

"We're honored that the best lineup of authors and Bible teachers from Harper Christian Resources is coming to Study Gateway. These are their most anticipated video studies of the new season." said John Raymond, v-p and publisher of Harper Christian Resources.

Kate Johnson, senior v-p of direct-to-consumer at HarperCollins Christian Publishing added, "We're thrilled to give people worldwide a sneak peek of Study Gateway's newest studies. Every subscriber can experience these new releases thirty days before the in-store on-sale date—Study Gateway is only place where people get this early access."

Study Gateway's study streaming subscription service provides unique pricing levels and subscriptions plans starting at just $7.95 per month—all with a seven-day free trial.

The complete lineup of new video Bible studies making their debut on Study Gateway this fall:

For more information and to view Study Gateway's expanding list of available studies, visit StudyGateway.com and see the full list of supported devices.

ABOUT STUDY GATEWAY

Study Gateway is the dedicated direct-to-consumer streaming service from HarperCollins Christian Publishing and is the streaming home for video Bible studies produced by Harper Christian Resources. The subscription service offers commercial-free streaming of exclusive original studies, plus a growing library of children's videos, Christian events and webinars, and other short-form content.

SOURCE Study Gateway