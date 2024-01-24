Study: Global circularity still in decline despite circular economy 'megatrend'

News provided by

Deloitte Global

24 Jan, 2024, 08:50 ET

Deloitte and Circle Economy Consulting collaborate to help accelerate global circularity impact

Key highlights:

  • The global Circularity Gap Report 2024, a collaboration between Deloitte and Circle Economy Foundation, finds while discussion and debate surrounding circularity have almost tripled in the last five years, this has not resulted in a decline in virgin material use.
  • In the past six years, the global population consumed more than 500 billion tonnes of materials—nearly as many materials as were consumed during the entire 20th century.
  • Deloitte is investing in new initiatives to help drive business adoption of circular practices that reduce waste and keep materials in circulation, announcing an exclusive partnership with the newly formed Circle Economy Consulting, an impact consulting firm that is a spinoff of Circle Economy Foundation.
  • The circular economy is projected to help reduce emissions by 40%, generate nearly 2 million jobs, and become a US$2-3 billion market in the coming years.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte and Circle Economy Foundation released the Circularity Gap Report 2024, finding the vast majority of extracted materials entering the economy are virgin, with the share of secondary materials declining steadily since the Circularity Gap Report began in 2018. The report identifies three main areas where reforms can help accelerate progress toward the circular economy: policy, finance, and employment.

The decline in circularity continues despite the concept of a circular economy—one that aims to help reduce consumption of virgin materials and keep materials in circulation—growing in popularity, with the volume of discussions, debates and articles on the topic almost tripling in the past five years. The report outlines how governments and industry leaders can move from commitment to action by adopting policies and frameworks that incentivize circular practices while penalizing harmful ones, adjusting fiscal policies and practices to help create true prices that include the social and environmental costs of a product or service, funding circular solutions so that they can replace linear norms, and helping ensure their workforce is skilled and trained to support a just transition. The report also focuses on transformative circular solutions across the food system, built environment, and manufactured goods.

"Leveraging the Circularity Gap Report, stakeholders are able to prioritize their circular roadmap based on a data-driven analysis. Policymakers, industry leaders, and financial institutions can agree on focus areas and work collaboratively on the systemic change needed to stay within our planetary boundaries," says Ivonne Bojoh, CEO of Circle Economy Foundation. "To ensure the transition to a circular economy is just and fair, circular solutions must be designed with the world's most vulnerable populations in mind, then these solutions will reduce inequalities across workforces and increase job opportunities worldwide."

Along with the report, Deloitte also announced an exclusive partnership with Circle Economy Consulting, an impact consulting firm that is a spinoff of Circle Economy Foundation. The collaboration can help organizations realize circular economy opportunities from designing strategy, to implementing transformation, to measuring and reporting on progress.

"Successfully piloting and scaling circularity requires close coordination across business functions and supply chains. Through our relationship with Circle Economy Consulting and Circle Economy Foundation we'll bring insights from the Circularity Gap Reports directly to businesses to unlock value. Combined with Deloitte's end-to-end capabilities, this allows us to create new solutions to help our clients scale circular transformation at the pace and the ambition needed to realize significant commercial opportunity and enable sustainable and resilient supply chains," says David Rakowski, partner, Deloitte UK, who is leading Deloitte's global circularity offering.

The collaboration can help businesses tap into a budding market projected to reach US$2-3 billion by 2026, and help them reduce material extraction while increasing the resilience of their supply chains. Drawing on the end-to-end capabilities of Deloitte's Sustainability & Climate practice globally, the collaboration can help businesses with data analysis and navigating regulatory complexity to shape strategy, through to organizational transformation that places people and digital at the heart, to measurement and reporting.

"Implementing and monitoring circularity are becoming key success factors for businesses to both remain ahead of the game and to comply with anticipated regulation. In joining forces, Deloitte and Circle Economy Consulting will help actualize circular economy principles by empowering clients to take charge of their circular performance," says Marc de Wit, Managing Director of Circle Economy Consulting. "We're looking forward to combining Circle Economy Consulting's circularity expertise with Deloitte's breadth of experience, cutting edge technology, and subject matter, industry, and transformation specialists to help businesses reach tangible and scalable results."

"Prioritizing circular efforts today can help organizations retain a competitive advantage while accelerating progress against their environmental goals. We're proud to help businesses around the world address their environmental footprint, adapt their value chains, and shift to a circular approach," says Jennifer Steinmann, Deloitte Global Sustainability & Climate Practice leader. "Together with Circle Economy Consulting, we will continue to drive market discussion and collaboration by bringing Deloitte's technology and strategy capabilities to designing, piloting, and ultimately scaling circular solutions globally."

To read the findings of the Circularity Gap Report 2024, visit: https://www.circularity-gap.world/2024 and to learn more about Deloitte's collaboration with Circle Economy Consulting, visit: https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/about-deloitte-uk/articles/circle-economy-and-deloitte-partnership.html.

About Deloitte
Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com. 

About Circle Economy Foundation
Circle Economy Foundation is a global impact organisation with an international team of passionate experts based in Amsterdam. The organisation empowers industries, cities and nations with practical and scalable solutions to put the circular economy into action. The Foundation's vision is an economic system that ensures the planet and all people can thrive. To avoid climate breakdown, it is the goal to double global circularity by 2032.

Circle Economy Foundation is the owner of the Circularity Gap Report (CGRⓇ). Structured evidence about circular strategies and their impacts—economic, environmental or social—is often not available to decision-makers. Instead, decision-making is oriented around linear data that does not adequately consider the quality of life and wellbeing of people and the planet. The Circularity Gap Reporting Initiative aims to fill these knowledge gaps.

About Circle Economy Consulting
Circle Economy Consulting is a dynamic, impact consulting firm, committed to empowering forward-thinking leaders and businesses in identifying, evaluating and implementing circular solutions. To this end the firm follows a systematic and data-driven approach, supplying the practical steps and involving, inspiring and engaging stakeholders and employees along the way. The firm has more than 10 years of experience under its belt, delivering more than 100 business projects across industries and geographies working with industry leaders like Philips, Action and Rockwool.  Drawing on the expertise of an international team with over 35+ years of combined circular economy experience, the consulting services are tailored to the unique needs of private sector clients. Learn more at www.circle-economy.consulting 

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

SOURCE Deloitte Global

Also from this source

New Deloitte survey finds expectations for Gen AI remain high, but many are feeling pressure to quickly realize value while managing risks

New Deloitte survey finds expectations for Gen AI remain high, but many are feeling pressure to quickly realize value while managing risks

Building on its annual State of AI in the Enterprise report, today the Deloitte AI Institute™ is unveiling at the World Economic Forum's annual...
Deloitte report: Improved financing could save US$50 trillion as the world decarbonizes

Deloitte report: Improved financing could save US$50 trillion as the world decarbonizes

Released today, Deloitte's Financing the Green Energy Transition report found that new cost-reducing finance instruments can help de-risk green...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.