Study: Global Health Care Companies Face a Common Foe: Fake Email

Valimail analyzed the primary domains for 928 health care companies around the world (including hospitals, medical equipment & supply makers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, pharmacies, and physicians/health practitioners) with revenues of at least $300 million annually. Valimail found that 121 of these companies (13 percent) have begun to protect themselves by using Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC), which detects and prevents email spoofing.

Similar to other industries studied by Valimail, less than 15 percent of health care companies that deploy DMARC succeed in getting to enforcement — a DMARC setting that actually protects domains against impersonation attacks — so the overall rate of enforcement in global health care is 1.7 percent.

"Email impersonation is a serious threat, so we applaud the health care leaders and organizations making it a top priority," said Valimail CEO and co-founder Alexander García-Tobar. "With 80% failure rates, successful deployment of DMARC — known as enforcement — is clearly a challenge for all companies using manual authentication approaches, not just those in health care. The data furthermore supports our view that full automation is the most efficient and reliable approach to attain and maintain enforcement."

Other findings from the report include:

Global health care companies have largely embraced the older Sender Policy Framework (SPF) standard, with almost 60 percent of these companies using SPF

Health care companies attempting DMARC have substantially higher annual revenues than those that aren't attempting it ( $8.4 billion vs. $1.6 billion ), suggesting DMARC implementation is a resource issue for smaller companies

vs. ), suggesting DMARC implementation is a resource issue for smaller companies Australia , India , and France have higher rates of DMARC usage among health care companies than most other countries

, , and have higher rates of DMARC usage among health care companies than most other countries Hackers and fraudsters can easily impersonate health care companies that lack DMARC at enforcement, putting protected health information (PHI) at risk

To view Valimail's full Health Care Industry Report visit: https://go.valimail.com/healthcare-industry-report.html

ABOUT VALIMAIL

Valimail is the only fully automated email authentication solution, with a comprehensive platform for anti-impersonation, brand protection, and anti-fraud defense. Valimail's patented, standards-compliant technology provides an unrivaled, fully automated solution for DMARC enforcement to stop phishing attacks, increase deliverability, and protect organizations' reputations. Valimail authenticates billions of messages a month for some of the world's biggest companies, in finance, government, transportation, health care, manufacturing, media, technology, and more. Valimail is based in San Francisco. For more information visit www.Valimail.com.

PRESS CONTACT: Dylan Tweney, Head of Communications, dylan@valimail.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-global-health-care-companies-face-a-common-foe-fake-email-300650746.html

SOURCE Valimail

Related Links

https://www.valimail.com

