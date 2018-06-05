Study: Indiana's Tobacco Control Efforts Woefully Underfunded

Indiana devoted just $8.2 million in federal and state spending in 2016 to preventing Hoosiers from starting to smoke, helping them quit, and protecting people from secondhand smoke. This is only 11 percent of the $73.5 million recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – and far behind other states' funding levels, according to the study by researchers at the Health Policy Center at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Indiana's per-person tobacco control funding – at $1.23 – is less than half of the national average of $2.92.

Meanwhile, Indiana's smoking rate remains the 10th highest nationwide, with more than one in five Hoosiers smoking, at a devastating toll to the state. More than 11,000 Hoosiers die prematurely from smoking each year, and smoking costs Indiana $7.6 billion annually due to health care expenses, lower productivity and premature deaths.

"Tobacco has an overwhelming impact on Indiana – both in lives lost and dollars wasted," said Claire Fiddian-Green, president and CEO of the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation. "By increasing funding levels to CDC recommendations, we could make significant strides in addressing our smoking crisis. With our current inadequate levels of tobacco control funding, we're missing a key opportunity to help improve our state's poor health outcomes."

Indiana used to be a national leader in funding efforts to address smoking. In 2001, the state allocated $35 million of its own resources and $1.4 million in federal dollars to tobacco control—an amount that was in line with CDC recommendations. Those numbers have steadily declined to today's below-average figures.

To meet CDC recommendations, Indiana should be spending nine times the current level, or $65.3 million more per year. This would result in myriad positive outcomes, including:

An 11 percent reduction in adult smoking, decreasing the number of adult smokers by nearly 120,000;

A decrease in health care costs of more than $373 million ;

; A decrease in productivity losses of more than $311 million ; and

; and Nearly 1,200 fewer pregnant women who smoke – a key step toward reducing Indiana's higher-than-average infant mortality rates.

"By increasing funding for tobacco control efforts, Indiana would save lives and position itself for a brighter, more prosperous future," said Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. "This is critical if our state is to remain competitive with peers – for talent, jobs and citizens' wellbeing – in the 21st century."

ABOUT THE RICHARD M. FAIRBANKS FOUNDATION

The Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation strives to advance the vitality of Indianapolis and the well-being of its people by addressing the city's most significant challenges and opportunities. The Foundation is focused on three issue-areas: education, tobacco and opioid addiction, and the life-sciences. To advance its work, the Foundation implements a three-pronged approach: strategic grantmaking, evidence-based advocacy, and cross-sector collaborations and convenings. Learn more at RMFF.org.

ABOUT THE REPORT AUTHORS

Drs. John A. Tauras and Frank J. Chaloupka have decades of experience researching the impact of tobacco control policies and programs on tobacco use. John A. Tauras, PhD, is an Associate Professor in the Department of Economics at the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) and a Faculty Scholar at the Institute of Health Research and Policy at UIC. Much of Dr. Tauras' research has examined the impact of government policies on the demand for tobacco products and has resulted in more than 50 journal articles and chapters in conference volumes on this topic. Frank J. Chaloupka, PhD, is a Research Professor in the Division of Health Policy and Administration in the University of Illinois at Chicago's (UIC) School of Public Health and in the UIC Department of Economics. He is also the Director of the UIC Health Policy Center. Dr. Chaloupka is widely recognized as one of the world's leading researchers on the economics of health behaviors, including tobacco use, excessive drinking, illicit drug use, diet, and physical activity, and has published over 450 journal articles, book chapters, books, and other products.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/study-indianas-tobacco-control-efforts-woefully-underfunded-300659405.html

SOURCE Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation

Related Links

http://www.rmff.org

