Study: Medical Professionals Should Consider Mobile Wheelchair Options for Most Limited-Mobility Patients

A study from ProMatura ® shows 89 percent of current wheelchair users have the physical ability to use a mobile wheelchair device. The estimated number of Americans who may benefit from using such a chair is 3 million, and will grow to approximately 3.22 million by 2030.

"We identified every cause that reduces or eliminates the ability for someone to walk, but is likely to leave the individual with at least one usable leg and arm. Medical professionals should be aware that the vast majority of their wheelchair patients could benefit from a chair where they can maximize their limited ability to move," said Dr. Margaret Wylde, President and CEO at ProMatura Group, LLC. "We also expect the market to grow even more than projections indicate due to the number of people who rely on canes and walkers for mobility, as a chair with mobility could offer a much better user experience to stay active."

Kenneth Simons, founder of Velochair Company LLC and creator of the Velochair® mobility chair thinks he has a solution for those patients. After being diagnosed with Ossification Posterior Longitudinal Ligament (OPLL) in his early 50s, he created the Velochair® mobility chair in response to the lack of options he saw in the market that could fully utilize his abilities.

"The Velochair® mobility chair is unique in that it operates indoors and outdoors and can be propelled with as little as one leg and one arm," said Simons. "It provides flexibility to those who struggle with walking due to their balance or strength. Through ProMatura's study, we see there is a wide-ranging market for those that want to stay as independent as possible in their lives."

The Velochair® mobility chair represents what could be a huge quality of life increase for patients, including:

The ability to provide an exercise of the legs to individuals who have limited movement.



A very easy ability to move at your own pace: all that is required to move the Velochair® is 10 pounds of push on just one leg.



A secure seat that prevents individuals with balance or dizziness from falling.



The steering handles do not require use of the fingers, hand strength, or grip, they can be pushed by any portion of the hand or arm.



The chair folds and is fully adjustable to the users' size and comfort.

To read the full findings of ProMatura's study on the Wheelchair market, please email [email protected]

About Velochair Company LLC

The Velochair® provides a mobile wheelchair-like experience for the 3 million patients who could use it. With a secure seat and turning handles that can be pushed by any portion of the hand or arm, the Velochair® can provide a fun and safe way to exercise muscular, cardiovascular, and neuro systems for anyone with use of one hand and one arm. Founded by Kenneth Simons of Bedminster, NJ, Velochair® is available at the request of medical professionals and patients in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

About ProMatura Group, LLC

ProMatura® is a global market research & advisory firm specializing in the housing and product needs of 50+ consumers.

