Study: New Patient Surge Poses Major Challenge for Small Healthcare Businesses

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave, the all-in-one customer communications platform for small business, today announced new research, The 2021 Healthcare Business Insights Report , illustrating how COVID-19 has changed business practices, technology needs, and patient expectations in an emerging economy.

Weave commissioned an independent study of over 1,400 small healthcare businesses and patients to learn how clinics are readjusting as practices react to COVID-19 and patients begin to return in larger numbers. The study found that many healthcare offices are not fully equipped with the right tools, staff, and technology to deliver great patient experiences as many patients return to in-office visits.

While patients are showing signs of comfortability with returning to in-person visits, small healthcare businesses are grappling with the issue of not confidently being prepared to handle the influx. Compared to 6 months ago, clinics are reportedly experiencing "pent up demand" for healthcare services, but 66% of clinics surveyed don't have the right office technology to handle this new demand. If small healthcare businesses don't implement digital tools for communications, they risk losing existing patients as well as opportunities to engage with a new stream of care seekers. Digitized patient management features support patient retention, boost recruitment and create optimized workflows. Weave enables businesses to increase operational efficiency by providing front-office solutions and enhance the patient experience by providing frictionless, personalized and convenient touchpoints.

"Local dentists, doctors, veterinarians and optometrists are the backbone of the American economy," said Roy Banks, CEO of Weave. "After one of the most trying years ever for these small businesses, new challenges are emerging. Their resilience and ingenuity in leveraging new technology and tools gives me no doubt they are ready to tackle these challenges as adeptly as they've navigated the pandemic. And we're here to help."

Some key data points from the study include:



55% of clinics are currently short staffed

51% of clinics aren't sure they have the best tools to efficiently re-establish contact with patients who were reluctant to personally visit due to COVID-19

72% of clinics see increasing patient appointments compared to six months ago

54% of clinics could shorten the time it takes to see a patient if they had better scheduling tools

40% of patients say current wait times to be seen by a healthcare provider are unacceptable

70% of patients say they plan to schedule a non-emergency healthcare visit within the next 3 months

Download the full report here: try.getweave.com/the-2021-healthcare-business-insights-report/ . To learn more about Weave's unified customer communications and engagement platform, including small healthcare business management tools, please visit www.getweave.com .

About the study

Weave commissioned an independent market research firm to study 1,400 small healthcare businesses and patients. The margin of error for this study is +/- 2.6% at the 95% confidence level. Online sampling was conducted in partnership with Lucid, a global leader in survey sampling.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave's software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

