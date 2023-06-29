STUDY ON PROCHONDRIX OSTEOCHONDRAL ALLOGRAFT PUBLISHED IN THE JOURNAL OF ORTHOPAEDIC SURGERY DEMONSTRATES ENCOURAGING OUTCOMES WHEN USED ON ISOLATED ARTICULAR CARTILAGE DEFECTS

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, a leading innovator and manufacturer of cartilage for joint preservation, today announced the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery published the study titled "Short term clinical outcomes of a ProChondrix® thin laser-etched osteochondral allograft for the treatment of articular cartilage defects in the knee." This study demonstrated encouraging patient-reported outcomes in the treatment of symptomatic articular cartilage lesions using a laser-etched osteochondral allograft, ProChondrix.  

KOOS Pre-Op Scores Vs Post-Op Scores Using ProChondrix
Dr. Vishal M. Mehta from Fox Valley Orthopedics in Geneva, Illinois, along with colleagues, reported positive results out to a mean follow-up of two-and-a-half years. They found statistically significant increases in various patient-reported outcomes, such as in the pre and postoperative Knee Injury and Osteoarthritis Outcome Score (KOOS) scores, which assesses pain, functions in daily living and sports and quality of life (Figure 1).

"ProChondrix has been a valuable addition to my cartilage restoration treatment options and my patient outcomes have been encouraging," said Dr. Mehta. "I look forward to further research and treatment of surface cartilage defects with ProChondrix and other similar allografts."

ProChondrix is a living intact hyaline cartilage allograft that contains functional chondrocytes and other biological components necessary for repair and replacement of damaged articular cartilage tissue.1 Trimmable and flexible for easy manipulation during implantation, ProChondrix provides a cost effective, single-stage cartilage allograft solution and is available in a range of sizes for cartilage defects throughout the body.

"ProChondrix is the culmination of AlloSource's years of expertise in innovating and manufacturing transplantable forms of cartilage including osteochondral allografts, juvenile cartilage and costal cartilage," said Dr. Ross Wilkins, AlloSource Senior Medical Director. "The results of this study capture the potential ProChondrix has to help surgeons heal their patients needing articular cartilage repair."

Study details can be found on the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery website. For more information on cryopreserved ProChondrix CR and additional clinical data visit AlloSource at AOSSM booth #928, July 13-16, 2023, in Washington D.C. or https://allosource.org/products/prochondrix-cr/.

About AlloSource
AlloSource, one of the largest human tissue providers, honors tissue donors by creating innovative dermis, cartilage, tendon, fascia, bone, and amnion allografts to help heal patients. Since 1994, the Colorado-based nonprofit organization has continued to advance its allografts to improve patient outcomes, serving as a trusted tissue partner to the medical community. AlloSource® is registered with the FDA as a tissue establishment and accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks. Learn more at allosource.org.

