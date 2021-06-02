Study On The Biomechanical Properties Of Dermal Matrices Published In Plastic And Reconstructive Surgery--Global Open Finds AlloSource's Meshed Allomend Has Superior Fluid Egress Properties

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers in the U.S., creating innovative cellular and tissue products to help surgeons heal their patients, today announced Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery—Global Open published the findings of a study titled "The Biomechanical Properties of Meshed vs Perforated Acellular Dermal Matrices," which found meshed AlloMend® Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM) exhibited superior fluid egress properties. Fluid egress matters to patient healing because it facilitates the removal of potentially harmful post-surgical buildups of serosanguineous fluid which can cause complications.

The article describes how functional properties differed between meshed and perforated varieties of ADM, relative to both fluid egress and to the amount of surface area available for incorporation, enhancing reconstruction. Drs. Pankaj Tiwari and Ergun Kocak from Midwest Breast and Aesthetic Center in Columbus, OH, along with colleagues, collaborated to report the findings.

"Our work on AlloMend began years ago and in that time, we have seen many positive patient results," said Dr. Ross Wilkins, AlloSource Senior Medical Director. "The data in this study captures the science behind these results."

AlloMend ADM offers a flexible and reliable graft for demanding soft tissue applications. The allograft's nature offers consistent handling characteristics enabling precision placement, and it is available in a variety of thicknesses and sizes for a wide range of surgical applications. AlloMend is also shelf-stable and conveniently pre-hydrated, so it is immediately ready-to-use.

Please visit Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery – Global Open to read the full article on the study.

