Study on the safety of Elixinol Hemp Extract is published in Journal of Toxicology

News provided by

Elixinol Wellness Limited

02 Feb, 2024, 08:30 ET

SYDNEY, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixinol Wellness Limited (ASX: EXL) continues to be a pioneer in the global hemp industry, with the release of a new paper into the safety of Elixinol Hemp Extract in leading scientific publication, Journal of Toxicology.

The paper, entitled "Safety of Elixinol Hemp Extract: In VitroGenetic Toxicity and Subchronic Toxicity in Rat", reports on safety studies of Elixinol Hemp Extract in rats and concludes that the Extract is safe to use and does not have any adverse effects at the highest dose tested. The paper also suggests that the Elixinol Hemp Extract may have some benefits for human health, with additional studies needed to confirm this.

Elixinol Group CEO and Managing Director, Ron Dufficy, said: "The positive safety results, now published in a well-respected scientific journal, stand Elixinol Hemp Extract and Elixinol more broadly in good stead for the future of our hemp products and offerings."

Elixinol Hemp Extract contains a blend of hemp extract, cannabidiol (CBD) isolate, and copaiba. CBD is a compound that comes from the cannabis plant and copaiba is a resin that comes from a tropical tree and has anti-inflammatory properties.

The paper details two studies that tested the effects of the Elixinol Hemp Extract on rats. The first study was a short-term 15-day study and the second was a long-term 90-day study. The study found that the Extract did not cause any harmful effects on the rats. It did note some changes in the rats' liver cells and liver weight, however these changes were not serious and did not affect the liver function. The changes also reversed once the Extract was stopped.

The paper concludes, "The results from the present studies indicate that Elixinol Hemp Extract is well tolerated in male and female Sprague–Dawley rats and this information contributes to the growing amount of safety information available for hemp extracts and specifically highlights the safety profile of Elixinol Hemp Extract."

The full paper can be accessed via this link: https://www.hindawi.com/journals/jt/2023/5982883/ 

SOURCE Elixinol Wellness Limited

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.