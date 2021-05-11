Study: Over One-Third of Americans Have Upped Their Coffee Consumption Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

Aside from fresher taste and premium quality, the survey revealed that 66% of coffee drinkers prioritize a company's commitment to social responsibility—including the environment and Fair-Trade practices—when selecting a coffee brand. That statistic jumped to 76% among respondents ages 18 to 29.

"It is clear that the pandemic has impacted how and where Americans are enjoying their java," said Chris Mattina, Founder and President, Rainmaker Food Solutions. "Besides sparking a new trend of making coffee from the comfort of their own home, the results underscore a shift in consumer values and importance of enjoying coffee that prioritizes taste, freshness and commitment to corporate good."

Other notable findings include:

Coffee Spending: The study found most people (53%) spend the most amount of money on coffee at the supermarket followed by at coffee shops (33%).

Coffee Loyalists: 77% do not consider themselves creatures of habit and enjoy trying new coffee brands when purchasing from a grocery store.

Coffee Quality: Consumers noted their top reasons for choosing a new coffee brand as fresher taste (79%) and premium quality (75%). When asked about coffee preference, 81% report they are more likely to purchase ground coffee than whole beans.

"This study affirms the need for a better, fresher, more sustainable coffee experience, which Tchibo has been perfecting for the past 70 years," added Mattina.

Tchibo, a heritage European brand, launched in the US in fall 2020 and is available online nationwide, as well as in select Midwest retailers.

METHODOLOGY

The survey for Tchibo was conducted using Survey Monkey and asked 1,159 coffee drinkers various questions about their consumption habits. The national sample looked at adults 18 years and older who live in geographical areas that span the U.S.

About Tchibo

Founded in 1949, Tchibo has been delighting coffee connoisseurs for over 70 years, becoming the #1 coffeehouse in Europe. Now available in the U.S. and carried throughout Europe, Tchibo is the roasted coffee market leader in several European countries. In addition to coffee products, Tchibo operates a wide range of non-food businesses in Europe with a large retail arm operating in more than 900 shops, 24,300 outposts at third-party retail outlets, and online stores. Tchibo has 11,450 employees worldwide, and generated revenues of over $3.6 billion in 2019.

The Tchibo difference is grounded in the concept of RÖST FRISCH, redefining what it means to be fresh. From growing and harvesting to roasting and packaging, every step in the Tchibo process is 'fresher by design' and dedicated to creating exquisitely fresh coffee for consumers to enjoy at home. Tchibo recognizes that it is imperative to have a healthy planet to achieve the freshest and most sustainable coffee. With global headquarters in Hamburg, the family-owned business has been recognized with multiple awards for its sustainable, fair-trade practices, including the award for Corporate Ethics and the Environmental Logistics Award and the European Union's CSR Award. In 2016 Tchibo was awarded Germany's most sustainable major enterprise. Learn more at Tchibo.com; follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

