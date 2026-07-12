Study: "Physical Therapy for the Brain" Delivered by Telephone Shows Outcomes Meeting or Exceeding National In-Person Benchmarks

Real-world data from 141 Medicare patients shows significant gains in cognitive function and quality of life through a highly accessible delivery model designed to reach rural neurology deserts

LONDON, July 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moneta Health, a brain health company delivering cognitive rehabilitation therapy it describes as physical therapy for the brain, today announced results from a new outcomes study of its telephone-based program during the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC). The study, conducted with researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, analyzed real-world outcomes for 141 older adults with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or early-stage dementia treated under Medicare reimbursement.

Just as physical therapy rebuilds strength and mobility, cognitive rehabilitation strengthens memory and daily functioning. Yet fewer than 20% of patients access this treatment in an outpatient setting, and far fewer in rural areas.

Moneta removes the most common barriers to care. Each week patients receive treatment with a licensed speech therapist by phone and complete personalized cognitive exercises between sessions with Mona, Moneta's voice AI therapy assistant. No app, smartphone, or internet connection is required.

Patients improved significantly across all four clinical outcome measures, spanning patient-reported quality of life and therapist-rated cognition, language comprehension, and expressive language. Improvements on all three therapist-rated measures met or exceeded national benchmarks for in-person outpatient care from the ASHA National Outcomes Measurement System. Across measures, 71 to 94 percent of patients improved. The full manuscript will be available on Moneta's website later this week.

"Cognitive impairment affects one in three adults over 65, and too many families are told that nothing can be done," noted Paul A. Campbell, co-founder and CEO of Moneta Health. "This data says otherwise. If you can answer the phone, you can get physical therapy for the brain. That's how we close the care gap in neurology deserts."

Moneta is available and covered by many insurance payers in Florida, Montana, Nevada, Washington, and West Virginia.

About Moneta Health

Moneta Health is a brain health company backed by Health2047 (the American Medical Association's venture studio), True Ventures, Impact America Fund, BKR Capital, Bright Ventures and the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI). Moneta, named after the Roman goddess of memory, was co-founded by Paul A. Campbell and Jen Flexman. Learn more at www.moneta.health.

SOURCE Moneta Health