Study: Planatome's Nano-polished, High-precision Surgical Blade Drives 86% Reduction in Hypertrophic Scarring

PHOENIX, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planatome, a technology platform that creates the world's most advanced surgical cutting instruments, announced today the results of a groundbreaking clinical study revealing that its nano-polished blades significantly reduce the occurrence of hypertrophic scarring. The study of 114 patients showed an impactful 86% reduction in adverse scarring events when using the Planatome blade.

Hypertrophic scars and keloids, chronic overgrowths of scar tissue on the skin, pose significant physical disfigurement and psychological challenges for patients. These issues are caused by excessive tissue response to dermal injury, local inflammation, and collagen overproduction, and disproportionately occur in individuals with darker skin tones, as well as younger age groups and during pregnancy. In the U.S. alone, the condition impacts approximately 15 million people annually, with associated treatment costs surpassing $4 billion.

The clinical study, conducted by Michael Sanchez, PhD, and Frank Agullo, MD, FACS, a renowned plastic surgeon trained at the Mayo Clinic, compared outcomes in face and neck lift procedures for 57 patients using conventional blades against 57 patients using Planatome's nano-polished blades.

The study revealed an 86% reduction in hypertrophic scarring in statistically equivalent patient populations relative to ethnicity, age, gender, smoking status, and comorbidities. The occurrence rate of hypertrophic scarring was just 1.8% for patients treated with Planatome blades, compared to 12.3% in those treated with conventional blades (>95% confidence interval, p=0.029).

"Planatome's nano-polished blade technology offers a breakthrough in reducing the risk of hypertrophic and keloid scars, which are known to develop due to excessive tissue response to injury," said Dr. Agullo.

Added Dr. Sanchez: "We found superior cutting-edge precision minimizes tissue damage, ensuring smooth wound edges that support better healing. By using a blade that minimizes trauma, we see significantly better healing outcomes and lessened scarring, which is a major win for patient quality of life."

Previous studies show Planatome's nano-polished blades reduced tissue inflammation with up to 60% less collagen deposition and an 8x lower TGF-β production, providing nine times greater wound closure three days post-incision. This new study underscores the importance of gentle tissue handling and precision in surgical interventions, especially for patients with complicated wound healing conditions and those who are prone to adverse scarring.

The breakthrough results announced today come on the heels of a diabetic wound healing study published earlier this year in which research professors JP Hong, MD, PhD, and JW Choi, MD, PhD, from the Asan Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, demonstrated that Planatome's nano-polished blades level-set healing for a diabetic rat population and provide healthcare professionals the opportunity to lower the risk of adverse event occurrence in diabetic and other immunocompromised patients who undergo surgical procedures.

"Planatome's innovative nano-polished blades offer a revolutionary solution that minimizes tissue trauma during surgery, leading to far superior healing outcomes," said Keith L. Jeffcoat, DEng, MBA, PMP, and Chief Technology Officer responsible for leading the R&D team in the application of Planatome's nano-polishing technology to a myriad of surgical devices. "These results mark a new era for surgical devices, in which minimizing trauma and promoting faster, smoother recovery are possible across all patient demographics."

About Planatome

Planatome is at the forefront of medical device innovation, developing the world's most advanced surgical cutting instruments. The company's patented and proprietary nano-polishing technology is derived from semiconductor manufacturing, and redefines sharp to ensure precise, low trauma, smooth incisions that promote superior healing, reduce recovery times, and minimize the risk of adverse scarring events. For more information about Planatome's technology or to request samples, please visit www.planatome.com or contact [email protected].

