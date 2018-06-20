Study Presented at Nutrition 2018 Shows Positive Gastrointestinal Results from Friso's Low Glycation Formulas

The presentation entitled Milk Formula with Different Glycation Profiles Influences Gastrointestinal Outcomes In Chinese Infants: Results from Two Cross-sectional Studies, is based on a study jointly conducted by scientists from the Netherlands, Singapore and China. They researched the occurrence of gastrointestinal symptoms, stool characteristics, gastrointestinal symptoms and crying patterns of 800 healthy infants fed commercially available formulas in two cross-sectional studies. The formula for the two studies were selected based on glycation index.

"Protein is the key to a baby's growth, and what enabled Friso to help lower the reporting rate of constipation significantly is the grass to glass control that enables lower level of glycation, thus to preserve high volume of natural protein in fresh milk," said Rolf Bos, Director Global Development Nutrition and Fellow, Dairy Health and Nutrition at the FrieslandCampina Innovation Centre, Wageningen, the Netherlands. Friso uses high quality milk from the company's farm in the Netherlands and applies stringent quality measures to preserve milk's nutritional quality as opposed to traditional processing techniques that apply a high heat load or longer exposure to heat load in the manufacturing of formula, Friso's process includes using a minimal processing which helps to preserve the protein structure and quality. This is of particular interest in infant formulas because they are the only protein source during early infancy, particularly in situations when breastfeeding is not possible. The study suggests that the processing of infant formula may have a contributing role in providing gastrointestinal comfort and reducing crying time of infants.

Nutrition 2018, themed "Where the Best in Science and Healthy Meet," was attended by over 3,000 top scientists, researchers, public health professionals, policy makers, corporate representatives and various international organizations, all sharing latest technology and trends in nutritional science. More than 750 industry professionals presented the latest scientific achievements from the industry during the convention.

"A newborn's feeding and nutritional conditions during the first 1,000 days of life is essential. It not only determines the baby's growth and cognitive development potential, but it is also closely related to health conditions in adulthood, so we pay special attention to formulas to ensure that they provide adequate nutrition to infants while taking good care of their gastrointestinal system," said Dr. Steven Zeisel.

