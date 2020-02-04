Study Published in Nature Communications Highlights the Role of the Epichaperome in Protein Connectivity-based Dysfunction in Alzheimer's Disease

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samus Therapeutics, Inc. ("Samus" or the "Company"), a privately held, Boston-based, biopharmaceutical company developing epichaperome inhibitors to intervene in pathological processes and initiate the degradation of disease-associated proteins, today announced the publication of preclinical research in the journal Nature Communications. The study was led by Gabriela Chiosis, PhD, a co-founder of Samus Therapeutics and Tri-Institutional Professor at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK).

The paper, titled "The epichaperome is a mediator of toxic hippocampal stress and leads to protein connectivity-based dysfunction," (Inda, et al., January 16, 2020) describes the pathologic formation of epichaperomes from chaperomes based on Alzheimer's Disease-related stressors. These epichaperomes lead to dysfunctional protein networks, a mechanism the researchers define in the study as protein connectivity-based dysfunction (PCBD). The study suggests that epichaperome inhibition aids in bringing network connectivity and functional imbalances back to normal levels.

"The concept of PCBDopathies as a contributing factor to Alzheimer's Disease introduces a new process and function that may ultimately lead to a greater understanding of the complexities of Alzheimer's Disease and other proteinopathies," said Dr. Chiosis. "Previous research proves that continued studies, particularly in upstream mechanisms, are critical to improve outcomes for patients suffering from Alzheimer's Disease and other neurodegenerative diseases."

"We are encouraged by the continuing research that was published in Nature Communications by Dr. Chiosis," added Barbara Wallner, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Samus Therapeutics. "Examining upstream mechanisms may enable us to identify earlier intervention and ultimately, treatment of Alzheimer's Disease and other neurodegenerative diseases."

In July 2019, Samus launched its clinical program for PU-AD in Alzheimer's Disease following clearance of its Investigational New Drug application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Samus Therapeutics

Samus Therapeutics is a privately held Boston-based biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting Hsp90 in the epichaperome, formerly termed the stress chaperome, to address the breakdown of regulatory pathways that prevent aggregation and accumulation of disease associated aberrant proteins in CNS diseases and with oncogenic pathways in oncology. Selective inhibition of the epichaperome prevents the stabilization and aggregation of disease-associated aberrant proteins and initiates and enhances their degradation. The Company's lead CNS program, small molecule orally administered PU-AD, is being developed initially for Alzheimer's Disease and is currently in a Phase 1 study. Samus' lead oncology candidate, orally administered PU-H71, is being evaluated in a Phase 1b study of myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

