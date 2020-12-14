Study Ranks Riskiest Professions In U.S. For Exposure To Respiratory Infection

So, what healthcare professions are considered the riskiest? A recent World Economic Forum study* leveraged data from the United States Department of Labor to determine the occupations with the highest probability of exposure to infection.

The results? The report found that the no. 1 riskiest occupation is dental hygienist, with a score of 99.7 out of a possible 100, followed closely by respiratory therapy technician, with a score of 95 out of a possible 100. The study evaluated data based on the following criteria: contact with others; physical proximity to others; and exposure to disease and infection.

Today, more than ever, healthcare workers have made layers of protection part of their everyday routine. This includes wearing face coverings and frequently washing and sanitizing our hands. Another layer of protection to add to this practice is swabbing with a nasal antiseptic each day, as the nose is a key entryway for infection-causing germs to enter the body.

Among both frontline workers and everyday Americans, nasal antiseptics are becoming increasingly more mainstream in providing next-level protection from all sorts of respiratory infections, including colds and flu.

Philadelphia-based dental hygienist Kathleen (Kathy) O'Connor, RDH BS, understands the importance of adding layers of protection to her routine. "I work at a busy periodontal dental practice. We deal with patients without masks who are 12 inches or less from our faces, creating aerosol, so we open ourselves up to the risk of infection every day," Kathy states.

"As a hygienist-and a mom-I'm always looking for ways to protect myself from respiratory infection, and recently discovered NanoBio Protect. Before I head out to work, I apply it with a cotton swab, and each dose lasts for up to eight hours. Along with wearing a mask and washing and sanitizing my hands, it's become an essential layer of protection for me and my family," O'Connor adds.

With endorsements from leading doctors and other healthcare professionals, nasal antiseptics like NanoBio Protect are making the leap into the mainstream this flu season, especially as immediate families come together for the holidays and students cautiously return to the classroom.

*World Economic Forum, April 2020, https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/04/occupations-highest-covid19-risk/

SOURCE BlueWillow Biologics

