Study Reinforces Sustainability of Ring Container Technologies' SmartCAN™

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study reinforces the sustainability benefits of SmartCAN, an entirely recyclable PET container made by Ring Container Technologies, a leader in the plastic container manufacturing industry.

Ring Container Technologies sought to understand the role its packaging plays in the circular economy, actively addressing and reducing material usage and waste, with clarity on the distinction between what's recyclable and what's actually recycled. The company engaged a third party, Three Peaks Consulting, to study three different types of rigid food containers to assess their pathways through the state-of-the-art Phoenix, Arizona materials recovery facility (MRF). Three Peaks Consulting studied paper-based composite canisters, fiber-based packages, and Ring's 100% PET SmartCAN container, and the findings reinforced how SmartCAN simplifies recycling for both consumers and the industry.

A thriving recycling industry relies on the availability of and strong demand for high-quality material. As companies pledge to incorporate recycled content, this will drive demand and spur much-needed improvements in the U.S. recycling infrastructure. The packaging industry must aid in the recycling process rather than burden recyclers with the costly task of weeding out complex, multi-material packaging that contaminates the recyclable material stream.

Curbside collection is an important source for post-consumer recycling material. Municipalities rely on clean, easy-to-sort materials to ensure the economical longevity of their curbside recycling programs. Complex packaging makes it more difficult for consumers to understand what's truly recyclable, whereas Ring's 100% PET SmartCAN container makes it easier.

Phoenix was selected as the site for the sortation study because of the facility's highly developed sortation capabilities -- one of the more advanced in the country, processing 300-400 metric tons of single-stream, curbside-recovered material daily.

"We learn from these studies too and then we can better educate the community about what can be successfully sorted for reprocessing and what shouldn't be placed in a curbside bin," said Alexis Yaple, Zero Waste Analyst at the City of Phoenix MRF.

Ring has confirmed, through real-world testing, that the 100% PET SmartCAN simplifies recycling for both consumers and the industry.

"Sustainability is important to us and to our customers," said Tim Ferrell, Vice President of Business Development at Ring Container Technologies. "It's our obligation as packaging suppliers to understand which package formats support a circular-use economy and which do not. And we're proud to say SmartCAN does."

Click here to read the white paper in its entirety.

About Ring Container Technologies

Ring Container Technologies is a multinational corporation headquartered in Oakland, Tennessee. Focused on developing container technology solutions for its customers for more than 50 years, the company has grown to be an industry innovation leader and one of the largest plastic container manufacturers in North America. With a commitment to be fiscally, socially and environmentally responsible, Ring Container Technologies strives to advance innovation while exceeding expectations by design. For more information, visit www.ringcontainer.com.

