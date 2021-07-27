Study Reveals an 8.9% Global Decrease in Credit Sentiment Score in 2021, With Sweden, the US, and Hungary Experiencing the Most Significant Drops

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Finance Barometer report series was created to collect, compare, and present worldwide primary credit sentiment data and time trends. The 2021 report will be published on July 27 by Financer.com Limited, revealing several significant findings, as presented below:

Key Findings

Map Chart: Change in Credit Sentiment 2020-2021 - Finance Barometer 2021

The global credit sentiment score decreased by 8.9% in 2021.

in 2021. Global pessimistic voters increased from 38.8% to 45.2%, while global optimistic voters shrunk from 40% to 32.2%.

while global U.S. respondents remained among the most optimistic , despite having the second-largest decrease in sentiment score (-22%) since 2020.

, despite having the second-largest decrease in sentiment score (-22%) since 2020. Ukrainian respondents were the most pessimistic group in the study for the second year in the row, with 66% expressing a negative credit sentiment.

group in the study for the second year in the row, with 66% expressing a negative credit sentiment. Sweden had the most significant decrease in credit sentiment (-26.5%) and is now the 3rd most pessimistic country in our study.

(-26.5%) and is now the 3rd most pessimistic country in our study. The most optimistic voters are from Indonesia , Georgia , Bulgaria , Russia , Estonia , the USA , Netherlands , and Germany .

The most pessimistic voters are from Hungary , Sweden , Poland , Spain , Slovakia , Latvia , Brazil , and Czechia.

Read the 2021 report here: https://financer.com/blog/2021-finance-barometer/

Data Collection Process

All primary data has been collected via polls placed in financial product comparison pages, written in national language(s) across the 26 markets/countries Financer.com operates in.

The polls have been active from January 1st, 2021, to June 30th, 2021, and June 1st, 2020, to November 30th, 2020.

The countries included in the study are the United States (U.S.), Brazil (BR), Mexico (MX), Georgia (GE), Russia (RU), Indonesia (ID), Kazakhstan (KZ), Sweden (SE), Finland (FI), Poland (PL), Spain(ES), Denmark(DK), Estonia (EE), Netherlands (NL), Czech (CZ), Norway (NO), Germany (DE), France (FR), Lithuania (LT), Bulgaria (BG), Hungary (HU), Ukraine (UA), Italy (IT), Romania (RO), Latvia (LV), and Slovakia (SK).

The latest study contains seven interactive charts that compare credit sentiment data for 2020 and 2021.

Conclusions

In 2021, we observed a statistically significant global -8.9% decrease in credit sentiment scores. Pessimistic voters increased from 38.8% to 45.2%, while optimistic voters shrunk from 40% to 32.2%.

Polarizing votes remained very popular in 2021, with standard deviation remaining at high levels, both indicating a strong opinion division within and across nations.

Read the complete Finance Barometer 2021 report here

