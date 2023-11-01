Study Reveals Exciting Benefits of Using a Low Dose Valerian Extract for Sleep Quality and Occasional Anxiety

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by OmniActive Health Technologies, an innovative, scientifically validated, and nature-based company that provides ingredients to nutrition brands around the world, today unveiled the effects of using its proprietary ingredient, Sleeproot, a standardized and differentiated valerian extract, to improve sleep quality and manage occasional anxiety. Published in Advances in Therapy, the study's goal was to assess the efficacy of Sleeproot in promoting aspects of sleep quality and reducing feelings of anxiety.

Sleeproot 2% Valerian
The study revealed that Sleeproot significantly improved sleep quality scores based on the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index questionnaire, as well as:

  • reduced sleep latency, allowing participants to fall asleep more quickly.
  • significantly increased sleep duration and sleep efficiency (time asleep vs. time spent in bed).
  • lowered daytime sleepiness scores.
  • helped participants wake up feeling refreshed.
  • led to a reduction in anxiety scores throughout the study.

"These findings represent an innovative plant-based approach to managing occasional sleep and anxiety issues," said Deshanie Rai, PhD, FACN, VP, Global Scientific, and Regulatory Affairs at OmniActive. "This study shows that Sleeproot, a low dose valerian extract, at a 2% valerenic acid potency, can significantly improve aspects of sleep quality, as measured by validated quantitative and qualitative sleep methodologies."

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial involving seventy-two healthy male and female adults, between the ages of 21-48 years old, who experienced sleep issues. Over a period of 8 weeks, participants were administered Sleeproot in a capsule format, with a daily dose of 200 mg taken one hour before bedtime. The research included regular study visits to monitor outcomes related to sleep quality and occasional anxiety.

Using a combination of validated sleep assessment tools, including the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, Wrist Actigraphy, and Polysomnography, researchers measured various parameters of sleep quality. These parameters included sleep latency, sleep duration, sleep efficiency, daytime sleepiness, and the feeling of being refreshed upon waking. Additionally, the Beck Anxiety Index was used to assess feelings related to occasional anxiety.

"These findings show that Sleeproot can offer a non-hormonal approach for those seeking to improve sleep quality and a natural way to manage occasional anxiety," says Kratika Gupta, Global Marketing Lead at OmniActive. "This ingredient's unique benefits and safety profile positions Sleeproot as a perfect plant-based alternative to conventional interventions, catering to wellness companies that are seeking a comprehensive natural solution for sleep and anxiety concerns."

About OmniActive
Established in 2005, OmniActive Health Technologies seeks to improve lives through innovative science and natural health solutions. OmniActive's product portfolio consists of scientifically validated, IP-protected, branded Specialty Actives and an extensive portfolio of natural Botanical Actives for global customers in the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage markets. OmniActive partners closely with its customers in key markets worldwide and is supported by three global R&D centers and best-in-class production facilities throughout India. The company has offices in Mumbai, India, and Bridgewater, New Jersey.

