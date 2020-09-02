Study Reveals Longevity Benefits of Calcium Alpha-Ketoglutarate in Scientific Journal Cell Metabolism

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponce De Leon Health, Inc. ("Ponce de Leon"), a longevity research company focused on reversal of epigenetic aging, today announced the publication of the first peer-reviewed study of a non-drug substance to demonstrate improvements in lifespan, as well as healthspan, in mammals.

The multi-year, controlled study, conducted by the Buck Institute for Research on Aging in aged mice, found that calcium alpha-ketoglutarate (Ca-AKG), a stable form of alpha-ketoglutarate (AKG), "promotes longer, healthier life associated with a decrease in levels of inflammatory cytokines. Strikingly, the reduction in frailty was more dramatic than the increase in lifespan," leading the scientists to "propose that Ca-AKG compresses the period of morbidity." The publication, titled "Alpha-ketoglutarate, an endogenous metabolite, extends lifespan and compresses morbidity in aging mice," and authored by Azar Shamirzadi, Ph.D., et al., will appear in the September 1, 2020 issue of the scientific journal Cell Metabolism.(DOI: 10.1016/j.cmet 2020.08.044)

"We are very excited to have sponsored this seminal research at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging," said Tom Weldon, Founder and CEO of Ponce De Leon Health, Inc. "This publication represents the first time in history that an ingredient has been shown to not only dramatically extend healthspan, but also to compress morbidity in mammals," he continued. "If translated to humans, this could meaningfully reduce the period of time spent suffering from age-related conditions, increase the period of healthy living, and dramatically reduce the cost of providing healthcare to an aging population."

Researchers tracked two groups of mice beginning at 18 months of age (analogous to middle age) through the remainder of their natural lifespan. The animals in both the control group and the Ca-AKG treated test group were observed for 31 frailty markers and tested for a multitude of biomarkers of aging and inflammation. Researchers found that mice in the test group experienced a 12% increase in lifespan, and perhaps even more significantly, a 46% reduction in frailty, and 41% increase in healthspan.

The lead researcher, Azar Asadi Shahmirzadi, Ph.D., Pharm.D., observed that "what is important about the study is the fact that adding calcium alpha-ketoglutarate to the diet not only delayed aging, it also compressed morbidity. This study suggests that aging and associated comorbidities are not inevitable, and may likely be managed."

"The study allowed us to document healthspan changes that took place over time, including benefits in reduced frailty, reduced inflammation, and the increased physical activity in the calcium alpha-ketoglutarate group," observed one of the trial's senior researchers, Brian Kennedy, Ph.D. "Although the study was conducted on animals, humans share a number of major molecular aging pathways with mice and experience many of the same challenges to health associated with old age," he continued. "We are of the view that supplementation with calcium alpha-ketoglutarate may impact important elements of human aging and improve quality of life in the elderly population," said Dr. Kennedy, Director of the Center of Healthy Ageing of the National University of Singapore, and CSO of Ponce De Leon Health.

This research led to the development of Ponce De Leon's first commercial product, Rejuvant® LifeTabs™, a dietary supplement containing a proprietary sustained-release active ingredient LifeAKG.® The company also offers a non-invasive DNA methylation test from TruMe Labs, an independent laboratory, to establish a baseline and track changes to biological aging while taking Rejuvant.

