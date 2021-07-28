Study Reveals Nearly 5 Million New York Adults Plan to Wager on Sports When Regulated Mobile Betting is Launched

The survey posed a variety of sports betting related questions for New York adults, including questions about current sports betting behaviors and expectations for the upcoming launch of New York's mobile sports betting market.

Highlights from the survey include:

27% (1 in 4) of New York adults currently bet on sports in retail sportsbooks, offshore or other legal states.

(1 in 4) of New York adults currently bet on sports in retail sportsbooks, offshore or other legal states. 32% (1 in 3) of New York adults are likely to place sports bets once online sports betting is legal in the state.

(1 in 3) of New York adults are likely to place sports bets once online sports betting is legal in the state. 63% of New York sports bettors plan to bet at least once a week on sports.

of New York sports bettors plan to bet once a week on sports. Supporters of New York MLS teams are 17x more likely than supporters of New York NFL teams to bet on sports once mobile betting is regulated in the state.

are 17x more likely than supporters of to bet on sports once mobile betting is regulated in the state. FanDuel is the preferred brand among sports bettors in New York, with 22% selecting FanDuel as a top 4 favorite sportsbook, followed by FOX Bet (21%), Bet365 (19%) and BetMGM (19%). Meanwhile, DraftKings is the preferred brand among older respondents (aged 35+).

is the preferred brand among sports bettors in New York, with 22% selecting FanDuel as a top 4 favorite sportsbook, followed by (21%), (19%) and (19%). Meanwhile, is the preferred brand among older respondents (aged 35+). 3 in 4 sports bettors have traveled to New Jersey or Pennsylvania to place a legal sports bet.

or to place a legal sports bet. Nearly half of sports bettors would bet on award shows such as the Academy Awards or Grammys (47%) and reality TV shows (48%).

More than 4 in 5 sports bettors would bet on college sports if it were available to them.

New York's mobile betting market is expected to be live by early 2022 ahead of the Super Bowl. Under Gov. Andrew Cuomo's direction, New York's mobile sports betting will be a state-run lottery model as opposed to an open market model. The state-run model will allow a limited number of operators in the state, and they will be selected through a bidding process with the New York State Gaming Commission.

Neighboring New Jersey continues to lead the nation in sports betting and New York's mobile market, as it stands, will look vastly different.

Survey Details:

EmpireStakes.com commissioned YouGov Plc to conduct this survey. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size is 1,018 New York adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between May 14 – June 2, 2021. The survey was carried out online and the figures have been weighted and are representative of all New York adults aged 18 and over. A sports bettor is defined as someone who selected "Yes, I do" when asked if they currently bet on sports.

About EmpireStakes.com

EmpireStakes.com is a resource providing New York bettors with trusted and up-to-date gambling and sports betting news and information. Once the state of New York has launched regulated online sports betting, EmpireStakes.com will help both beginning and experienced bettors to place safe and secure legal wagers at the best New York online sportsbooks.

