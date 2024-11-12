Study reveals sick people coughing and sneezing can transfer tens of thousands of organisms to soft surfaces

People with respiratory infections can easily contaminate surfaces such as furnishings, carpets, and personal fabrics when they sneeze or cough on them directly, according to research by Reckitt's Lysol® Pro Solutions

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new scientific study1 by Reckitt's Lysol® Pro Solutions has revealed the ease with which soft surfaces can be contaminated when people with respiratory infections such as cold or flu cough or sneeze on them directly.

"This study reinforces the importance of helping protect people from the spread of germs via soft surfaces, as a part of a holistic hygiene program. Cleaning and disinfection efforts are often focused solely on hard, non-porous surfaces but our work reveals the importance of targeting soft surfaces in order to help protect both home and business environments," said Ann Marie De Luca, R&D Manager, Microbiology at Reckitt's Lysol Pro Solutions.

The research examined whether germs present in the upper respiratory tract of the ill participants were also the dominant microorganisms found on fabrics after coughing and sneezing on them. The results revealed the following insights:

Individuals with upper respiratory infections can transfer these illness-causing germs to fabric:

Thousands of organisms can be transferred to fabric from sick individuals in the process of coughing and sneezing on them directly

Sneezing leads to a higher average level of virus transfer to fabric compared to coughing

The germs responsible for flu and the common cold may be transferred relatively easily to fabrics

The virus that causes common cold can survive on fabric for at least six hours

Contaminated fabrics can spread germs to people who come in contact with them:

A potential risk exists for the transfer of germs to individuals that come into contact with fabric exposed to coughs and/or sneezes from people with upper respiratory infections

A combination of good hand hygiene, hard surface disinfection and often forgotten soft surface disinfection can help prevent the spread of germs in facilities and help protect staff and customers from exposure to these germs.

"Soft surfaces are common in commercial environments, often prevalent on furnishings, drapes and rugs," continued Ann Marie De Luca. "Soft surfaces are particularly tough to disinfect, because these surfaces are porous, enabling germs to easily hide. EPA-approved disinfectants such as Lysol® Disinfectant Spray are effective at killing germs on soft surfaces.2 The product can be used as a part of holistic facility hygiene to disinfect potential germ-harboring hotspots – both hard and soft."

1 Evaluation of Respiratory Microorganism Shedding From Subjects With Presumed Upper Respiratory Infection During Coughing and Sneezing, October 2020-August 2023

2 When used as directed

