Study Reveals Student Chemistry Scores Increased by 12.7% Using 3-D Game-Based Learning

Independent researchers from North Carolina State University determined Plasma Games' platform significantly increased students' learning, motivation, and confidence for all genders, races, and socioeconomic statuses.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent scientifically-based experimental study, conducted by Dr. Leonard Annetta at East Carolina University , found that students using Plasma Games' Sci-Ops: Global Defense video game increased their chemistry scores by 12.7% versus the control group, while increasing their desire to pursue a chemistry-related major in secondary school by 12.9%.

A team of researchers at North Carolina State, led by Dr. Teomara Rutherford, Associate Professor, recently found in a study that the experimental group of students increased their correct answers to end-of-course (EOC) questions by 19% after 20-30 minutes of gameplay.

Additionally, the North Carolina Department of Commerce found that 61% of educators surveyed agreed that implementing the program into the curriculum was easy. Fifty-two percent (52%) of educators recommend that all schools utilize Sci-Ops: Global Defense as part of their curriculum. Sixty-three percent (63%) agreed that the platform was a helpful and appropriate supplement for their classes. The NCDOC has recommended continuing to fund the program in all school districts in the state partially based upon these survey results.

Plasma Games, a National Science Foundation award-winning education technology company, helps students master North Carolina standards-aligned science curriculum while increasing their desire to pursue STEM fields in the state. Plasma Games is being used in 75 of North Carolina's 115 school districts, offering over 800 teachers and over 27,000 students access to the Sci-Ops: Global Defense science program.

Hunter Moore, Plasma Games Founder and CEO, explains: "Unlike other educational video games, Sci-Ops: Global Defense achieves the level of gameplay students are accustomed to. Sci-Ops fuses science standards with real technology applications and North Carolina STEM career paths inside an entertainment-quality 3D video game. Plasma Games helps educators inspire and equip students to pursue STEM/CTE careers. "

Katherine Gasper, an educator from Wake County Schools, further explains, "I have been using Plasma Games since 2019. No matter how many times I listen to their training, I'm always finding out about new features they've added. As a company, Plasma Games 'sees' teachers and responds to their needs and feedback to create a product that truly enhances students' engagement in learning physical science while helping students see 'themselves' in potential STEM careers."

"Students today are very tech savvy and enjoy games, especially video games, that are competitive. Plasma Games allow students to interactively engage in games while learning important concepts in science. It gives them a chance to analyze data, make choices in choosing variables, and see the results of these choices to build on their knowledge," says Laura Barnett an educator from Brunswick County School District.

The Sci-Ops: Global Defense program includes a 3-D video game, lesson plans, literacy supports, hands-on investigations, scenario-based practice, data analysis resources, unit review activities, and a robust assessment system that tracks student progress and provides feedback.

About Plasma Games

Plasma Games, a Raleigh-based education technology company, equips students with standards-aligned tools to inspire and equip students for STEM careers using cutting-edge video games. Plasma Games has garnered many industry awards, nationally and internationally, including the "Best Educational Technology Company of 2021" by the North Carolina Technology Association and "Best Learning Game in the World" by the Games and Learning Alliance. Plasma Games connects North Carolina science standards to real-world technologies and STEM/CTE careers, improving student outcomes and introducing students to life-changing career pathways. Plasma Games believes in meeting students where they are with its innovative, fun, and educationally effective gameplay with a first-of-its-kind proven 3D video game platform. Explore how Plasma Games motivates students to learn about science at play.plasma.games .

