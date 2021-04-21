Study Reveals that 90% of Nurses have Taken the COVID Vaccine, with 82% Willing to Advocate for the Vaccine

90% of surveyed nurses received the vaccine, putting this group above the national average. Tweet this

Key data points included:

82% of surveyed nurses were willing to advocate for the vaccine. The top areas contributing to vaccine hesitancy were questions around long term side effects, accountability of vaccine makers, allergies, pregnancy, and rushed research.

The top areas contributing to vaccine hesitancy were questions around long term side effects, accountability of vaccine makers, allergies, pregnancy, and rushed research. 53% of the nurses reported their organization used two-way communication giving them the chance to provide feedback and ask questions, revealing an opportunity for more organizations to build trust with open dialogue.

giving them the chance to provide feedback and ask questions, revealing an opportunity for more organizations to build trust with open dialogue. About half of the nurses responded their organization surveyed employees and patients to understand vaccine sentiment, providing valuable insights to build out operations, engage the community, and develop education.

"Organizations can learn so much from their patients and employees when they reach out for feedback. The survey findings clearly show that engagement is still a big opportunity for many organizations," said Paul Jaglowski, co-founder and CEO, Feedtrail. "At Feedtrail we want to help everyone feel heard and partner with organizations to create personalized, positive experiences."

Many organizations are looking to Feedtrail's XM platform to engage around vaccine efforts. Feedtrail customers who assessed employee willingness to receive the vaccine found that understanding the "why" behind "no" allowed them to break down barriers and educate staff, drastically improving employee vaccine numbers. Novant Health surveys patients post-vaccine appointment, allowing them to share praise with employees and make simple adjustments such as improved signage for a better experience. Feedtrail's flexible platform allows organizations to easily collect initiative, provider, or department-specific feedback, and analyze results in real-time. This data lets organizations address time-sensitive needs, determine the best allocation of resources, and create loyal patients and employees.

"Trust building with clear communication is essential to empower nurse professionals so they can serve as patient advocates. Leadership must make an effort to listen to nurses, tailor education, and show how they're incorporating their feedback," said HOLLIBLU founder, Cara Lunsford, a former nurse for child cancer patients. "People look to nurses as trusted frontline advocates, and to serve that role they need the opportunity to ask questions and align expectations."

For more insights and data, access the infographic online.

About Feedtrail

With Feedtrail XM, healthcare organizations can learn and deliver what matters most to patients, providers, caregivers, and employees. Our secure, cloud-based experience management (XM) solutions and advanced data analytics enable customer experience teams to engage and connect with the right people at the right time, uncover prescriptive insights, and take purposeful action to drive continuous improvement and measurable results across the lifecycle of care. Over 70 innovative health systems across 4,000 sites in 14 countries already use Feedtrail to uncover explicit opportunities to improve human-centered care and advance better outcomes for people and the business of healthcare. Learn more www.feedtrail.com

About HOLLIBLU

HOLLIBLU has created a new paradigm in social media. We know what it means to build community and how it plays a role in retention and employee engagement. HOLLIBLU successfully created the first social networking app for nurses and nursing students. Today we build dynamic and thriving virtual communities for healthcare organizations who want to connect with their employees, observe and learn, restore trust with positive engagement and empower their organization to thrive. Visit holliblu.com to learn more.

SOURCE Feedtrail

Related Links

www.feedtrail.com

