Study Reveals the 2019 Most Handsome Cities in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GroomingLounge.com, the nation's premier resource for men's grooming products and advice, has released its 3rd bi-annual list of The Most Handsome Cities in The United States.

"Our company's singular goal is making men more handsome and as we prepare to enter our 2nd decade in business, it's important to understand how men throughout the country prioritize taking great care of their appearance," said Grooming Lounge Founder and CEO Mike Gilman.

GroomingLounge.com study ranked the most handsome cities in America based on their fitness and their spend on personal care and attire.

The just-released results from GroomingLounge.com's 2019 research show the major markets with the most handsome men are as follows:

1. Arlington, VA 10. Colorado Springs, CO 19. Gilbert, AZ 2. Boise City, ID 11. Minneapolis, MN 20. Henderson, NV 3. Madison, WI 12. Albuquerque, NM 21. Overland Park, KS 4. Seattle, WA 13. Virginia Beach, VA 22. Lakewood, CO 5. Portland, OR 14. Austin, TX 23. Sioux Falls, SD 6. Lincoln, NE 15. Omaha, NE 24. Fort Collins, CO 7. Denver, CO 16. Plano, TX 25. Cape Coral, FL 8. Scottsdale, AZ 17. Lexington-Fayette, KY

9. St. Petersburg, FL 18. Chandler, AZ



While handsomeness may be subjective, the criteria relied on in this survey measure the men in each city's commitment to a great appearance. GroomingLounge.com based the findings on the following criteria: amount spent on personal care services per man, spend on personal care products per man, spend on shaving needs per man, spend on apparel per man and the fittest cities in the nation.

This is the third incarnation of the Most Handsome Cities List. Compared to 2017 results, only a handful of previously ranked cities remain high on the list. What's changed? Of the last top 5 only Seattle (the most-recent winner) and Portland remain, while Denver falls 2 spots to #7 and DC and San Francisco fell off the top 25 completely. Boston and LA also lost their spots in the top 25. In general, smaller cities have taken over bigger city's rankings. The most handsome city in the country this year is Arlington, VA, a suburb of DC that is coincidentally sandwiched between the two brick and mortar Grooming Lounge Barbershop locations.

Grooming Lounge found that men in Scottsdale spent the most, approximately $498 on personal care items and services annually and $387 on clothes, while men in Arlington, VA spent close to that amount, but were also the fittest in the country.

About Grooming Lounge GroomingLounge.com is the country's premiere destination for upscale men's grooming products and advice. The company also has iconic Barbershop & Spa locations exclusively for men in Washington, DC and Northern, VA and has created their own lineup of upscale men's grooming products bearing the Grooming Lounge name and crest.

