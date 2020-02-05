Study Reveals The Most Romantic Cities In America Ahead Of Valentine's Day - Missouri Takes Two Of The Top Three Spots

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Louis couples are the most romantic in the country! Those living in the Missouri city were found to spend more on each other in preparation for a romantic Valentine's Day compared to anywhere else in the United States.

What town took the silver spot in the ranking of most romantic towns? That honor would go to Daly City, California, with O'Fallon, Missouri coming in third. The rankings are revealed by Lovehoney, the sexual happiness people, from new research based on couples' increase in spending as Valentine's Day approaches. Around 80% of Lovehoney's customers are in settled relationships and it experiences a big uplift in sales in the month before Valentine's Day.

"Couples that play together, stay together," said a Lovehoney spokesperson. "Couples in Missouri clearly know that the key to sexual happiness is to be bold and adventurous, especially on Valentine's Day, and, instead of giving their partner the same old gift, are more likely to give them something that's sure to spice things up!"

So, what city took the bottom spot? The least romantic city in America is now revealed to be Vouncouver, Washington. The city is known for adventure but it seems the action is strictly outdoors as couples are not ramping up their spending on one another for Valentine's Day.

The most romantic places in the U.S., according to Lovehoney:

St. Louis, Missouri Daly City, California O'Fallon, Missouri Chico, California Ventura, California Harrisonburg , Virgina Layton City, Utah San Luis Obispo, California Sterling City, Texas Newton City, Massachusetts

The bottom three least romantic places in the U.S., according to Lovehoney:

Vancouver, Washington Gilbert, Arizona Hampton, Virginia

So, what products will help couples in these top cities reach their ultimate sexual happiness this Valentine's Day? The top selling item is the versatile Classic Magic Wand , the ultimate Magic Wand massager, followed by the Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit which features 11 special toys for sexy fun in endless erotic combinations.

The complete list of best sellers is:

Looking to get in on the action? Lovehoney's Midnight Mirage Red Lace Basque Set is a sizzling get-up, available from small to 6X in sizing. Additional Valentine's Day picks can be seen here .

About Lovehoney

Lovehoney is a multi-award-winning manufacturer and distributor of pleasure products. Its focus on exceptional customer service, product innovation, and creative marketing has placed Lovehoney at the forefront of developments in the sexual wellbeing market. The global online retailer aims to provide an adventurous and fulfilling sex life for all couples and solo-play alike. In 2016, Lovehoney won the Queen's Award for Enterprise - International Trade, the highest accolade in British business. Since being founded in 2002, Lovehoney has won over 70 global awards. Please visit www.lovehoney.com for more information.

SOURCE Lovehoney