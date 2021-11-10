Study Shows 70 Percent of Consumers Report Transparency Is "Very Important" When Selecting an Automotive Repair Shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Four out of five consumers say transparency is "very important" when choosing an automotive repair shop, according to a new Maru public opinion poll.

The researchers' findings boost the argument that new technologies, such as Meineke's® eInspection offering, are crucial in fostering transparency and building trust with consumers. Thanks to the commitment to transparency, customers are empowered to make informed decisions about auto repair services straight from their phones, when they receive real-time service updates, inspection pictures and repair videos from Meineke technicians.

The study showed that consumers want more from their auto repair shop than regular service alone, and local Meineke franchisees have experienced customers' preferences firsthand.

"Now more than ever, my customers want to know exactly what is going on with their vehicle," said Bert Figearo, who owns 22 Meineke centers in Las Vegas. "They want transparency about the pricing of our repair services, and they want to understand the work that is being done on their vehicle."

The eInspection tool allows customers to better understand services offered and recommended, including oil changes, exhaust and mufflers, brakes, tires and wheels, air conditioning, steering and suspension, and more. As a result, customers can make informed choices about their vehicles.

The survey, conducted in early October, assessed consumers' preferences when selecting an automotive repair shop. Researchers also found that more than half of consumers are more likely to choose an auto repair shop that offers a loyalty program (59 percent) and gives back to its local community (54 percent).

"At Meineke, we're proud to offer eInspection and a rewards program, so that our customers can see what technicians are working on in the garage, and they can earn points toward free maintenance services," said Kaitlin O'Malley, digital marketing manager for Meineke. "We're also excited that consumers share our commitment to supporting charitable organizations like Operation Homefront, which provides financial relief to military families in need."

Consumers interested in visiting their local franchise can learn more about Meineke's® eInspection, Rewards Program, philanthropic work and services at www.Meineke.com.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C® and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,300 locations across 15 countries and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates more than $1 billion in revenue from more than $4 billion in system-wide sales. For more information on the power of Driven Brands, visit www.DrivenBrands.com .

About the Survey

From October 1st to October 2nd 2021 an online survey of 1,519 randomly selected American adults who are Maru Springboard America Community panel members was executed by Maru/Blue. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20. The results have been weighted by education, age, gender and region to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure a sample representative of the entire adult population of America. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

