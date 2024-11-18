Study Shows Avacopan Effective for Most Serious Vasculitis Cases

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research to be presented by an investigator from Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) shows avacopan is effective in achieving disease control with less steroid exposure in patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) manifestations of ANCA associated vasculitis -

Robert F. Spiera, MD, Director of the Scleroderma, Vasculitis, and Myositis Center at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), helped lead this latest analysis which was presented at the ACR Convergence 2024, the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology. The study built on the pivotal ADVOCATE trial, focusing on patients with the most severe manifestations of vasculitis in the ENT region, which has historically been harder to treat.

Avacopan (Tavneos, Amgen) was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2021 for the treatment of severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis, a rare autoimmune disorder that can cause potentially life-threatening inflammation by restricting blood flow to vital organs.

Once considered a fatal condition, ANCA associated vasculitis is now treatable, especially if identified early and treated with appropriate immunsosuppressive medications. Avacopan is a targeted therapy that offers a safer and more effective alternative to prednisone which had traditionally been a mainstay of remission induction therapy in these disorders but carries with it high risks such as infections, weight gain, diabetes, and bone thinning.

While the original ADVOCATE trial established the avacopan as an improved treatment option, the new analysis zeroes in on a group of patients whose disease has historically been more difficult to treat – those with ENT involvement. These patients often experience debilitating symptoms such as pain, hearing loss, and chronic inflammation, which severely impact quality of life.

"We know patients with this disease often achieve remission in their kidneys and lungs, but ENT disease frequently becomes a significant factor impacting their quality of life," Dr. Spiera said. "This analysis provides crucial insights, showing that avacopan not only brings faster relief but sustains improvement over time in patients with those manifestations."

The new analysis focused on a subgroup of 144 patients from the ADVOCATE trial, all of whom had severe ENT symptoms. Findings revealed that patients treated with avacopan showed significant improvements as early as week 4, with results continuing to favor avacopan over prednisone at week 52. Remarkably, 71% of these patients reached remission at 26 weeks, closely mirroring the remission rates in the broader trial.

Beyond clinical improvement, patients taking avacopan reported higher quality of life scores compared to the group taking prednisone. "Avacopan offers these patients a real opportunity to live with fewer limitations," noted Dr. Spiera.

Equally important, the study showed that avacopan's safety profile was comparable to that of prednisone, with similar rates of adverse events such as infections.

"These encouraging results underscore the importance of considering avacopan, for patients with microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatosis with polyangiitis with active ENT symptoms," Dr. Spiera said.

About HSS

