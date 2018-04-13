Study Shows Breast Cancer Surgery May Increase the Chance of Cancer Spreading; Williams Cancer Institute Finds Minimally Invasive Cryoablation Combined with Anti-Inflammatory Drugs May be the Solution

ATLANTA, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published Wednesday in the Journal Science Translational Medicine indicates that wound healing from surgery may actually enhance the possibility of cancer to spread. Studies have indicated that growth factors and inflammatory response from surgery increases the risk of cancer growth and spread to other sites in the body. In addition, some of these studies have suggested more invasive surgery increased the likelihood this may occur.

Radiologist Jason R. Williams, MD of the Williams Cancer Institute provides insight into these study findings:

"This gives further support to less invasive breast cancer treatments such as ultrasound guided percutaneous Cryoablation," states Radiologist Jason R. Williams, MD of the Williams Cancer Institute. "We have known of these links and have combined injecting ketorolac into the tumor site treated by cryoablation for several years," further adds Dr. Williams.

Ketorolac was the medication indicated in studies to reduce the risk of future cancer spread when used at the time of breast cancer surgery. "Certainly, it just makes sense that if the healing response may enhance cancer growth, then a less invasive procedure, such as Cryoablation theoretically should reduce that risk, though I do think we need further studies to refine these treatments," added Dr. Williams. "We should not just limit this to breast cancer surgery, it should be done when the patient receives a biopsy as well," further adds Dr. Williams. "Also, this is likely not just unique to breast cancer, it is probably the same in other cancers as well," states Dr. Williams. "In the treatment of cancer, we need to reduce as much as possible these factors that may suppress the immune response and enhance cancer growth. Injection of medications like Ketorolac, and even other immune enhancing drugs certainly has to be the future of cancer treatment. We are already doing this type of work in patients of many different cancer types and seeing very encouraging results," says Dr. Williams.

Dr. Williams states that in his upcoming book, "The Cancer Immunotherapy Revolution," it includes a discussion on Ketorolac, and other factors that may enhance a cancer patient's chance of success. "There is so much information out there, but cancer patients need to be their own advocate and do the research," added Dr. Williams. "We already have studies showing that anti-inflammatory medications like Ketorolac, specifically Aspirin, enhance the results of cancer immunotherapy. Certainly, there are many patients that are missing these potential benefits. I believe that this are suggestions that cancer patients should discuss with their doctor," concluded Dr. Williams.

