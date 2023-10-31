Study Shows First-Ever Successful Deep-Brain Implant of Computer Chip in Living Animal

News provided by

NICO Corporation

31 Oct, 2023, 09:17 ET

NICO's patented BrainPath advancing science & enabling new possibilities in red-hot neuro implant space

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A first study demonstrating successful deep-brain placement of a brain computer interface microchip into a living animal with no apparent neurological effects is now published from Julian E. Bailes, MD, a recognized leader in the field of neurosurgery and co-director of the NorthShore University HealthSystem. Dr. Bailes' work has addressed the long-standing challenge of safely accessing subcortical regions of the brain for the purpose of microchip implantation without disrupting surrounding tissue.

Continue Reading

"This study had two intentions," Dr. Bailes explained. "The first to describe the methodology for the successful implantation of an integrated circuit (IC) into the deep subcortical brain space, and secondly, to investigate how the mammalian brain would accept or reject the IC. We wanted to learn about potential damage to the neural architecture, whether infection would arise, and if the animal could survive with minimal or no functional change after subcortical placement of the IC."

The proof-of-concept study was published in Brain-Computer Interfaces in September and used a modified and miniaturized NICO BrainPath, the world's first navigated trans-sulcal access technology widely used in Minimally Invasive Parafascicular Surgery (MIPS) for access in the removal of brain tumors and evacuation of hemorrhagic stroke.

The use of brain-computer interface (BCI) technologies is a rapidly developing area of interest in neurosurgery and medicine as a whole. BCI technologies thus far are placed at or just below the cortical surface; however, the majority of the brain's functional architecture is in the brain's interior. NICO technologies remove the barrier of deep-brain access by providing a safe pathway for delivery of a BCI into those subcortical regions, leading to possible treatments for many neurological disorders.

"It's such an exciting time in neurosurgery and the neurosciences," said Jim Pearson, president and CEO of NICO. "We are successfully leading the industry with our innovations that enable new opportunities not just for improved patient care and better outcomes, but also for merging the latest in minimally invasive technologies with the exploding area of artificial intelligence and a new generation of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies."

Pearson added that it's also an attractive emerging market for venture capitalist funding. According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, VCs are funding start-ups with medical device alternatives to medications for common but difficult to treat brain diseases. In the first half of this year, the article reports that U.S. and European neurological medical device makers garnered over $760 million in capital – the highest total among the 12 medical device markets analyzed and higher than the cardiovascular and orthopedic device markets.

NICO Corporation has led the MIS neurosurgical field for over a decade with its patented technologies that use the natural folds of the brain to reach and remove subcortical abnormalities. It is the sponsor of ENRICH, the world's first positive surgical trial for hemorrhagic stroke in which BrainPath and the NICO Myriad were used to achieve statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements with early surgical intervention of spontaneous ICH versus medical management.

NICO advocates for and supports development of scientific evidence promoting safe and novel approaches to brain disorders and expanding clinical research efforts in pursuit of improved patient outcomes using MIPS. Its technologies have been featured in more than 180 peer-reviewed published papers with over 550 unique authors from major academic centers.

Learn about NICO technologies at NICOneuro.com; follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, view surgical and patient videos on YouTube.

Contact: Sue Goin
[email protected] 
317.402.8690

SOURCE NICO Corporation

Also from this source

NICO Awards $40,000 Grant to London's Kings College Hospital

NICO Awards $40,000 Grant to London's Kings College Hospital

Ranjeev Bhangoo, MD, and Jose Lavador, MD, neurosurgeons from Kings College Hospital in London, have received a $40,000 Investigator Initiated Study...
NICO Awards $50,000 Grant to Better Understand the Biological Weakness of Rare Chordoma Tumors

NICO Awards $50,000 Grant to Better Understand the Biological Weakness of Rare Chordoma Tumors

Zachary C. Gersey, MD, MS, neurosurgery resident at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, has been awarded a $50,000 Investigator Initiated...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.