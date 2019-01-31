Study Shows Gen Z's Expectations at Work: Fast Promotions, Good Pay and Bosses Who Coach

SALT LAKE CITY, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InsideOut Development released a survey that provides a comprehensive look at what Generation Z expects at work. Findings show that Gen Z workers have high expectations when it comes to earnings, promotions, and management opportunities, but still worry about making decisions, not being "good enough" and their ability to repay student loans.

The survey provides unique insights for employers who are now managing the next generation of employees. For instance, the majority of Generation Z (75%) workers say it's important to have a boss who can coach employees. They also strongly value bosses who communicate company vision effectively, provide frequent feedback and are overall consistent in the way they deal with employees.

Additional findings include:

Gen Z has high expectations for pay and promotions.

75% believe they should work in their first position for only a year before receiving a promotion, and 32% believe they will deserve a promotion within the first 6 months of working.



More than 40% believe they'll make more than $100k per year at the height of their career, and half of those believe they'll clear more than $150k per year.

per year at the height of their career, and half of those believe they'll clear more than per year. Gen Z believes in Bachelor 's degrees.

80% believe they need at least a Bachelor's degree in order to land their dream job.



Nearly 70% believe they'll need at least a Bachelor's degree to maintain a comfortable lifestyle.

Gen Z is still concerned about student loans, career choices and being "good enough."

Only 30% are confident they'll be able to repay their student loans.



When it comes to getting their first job, Gen Z is most afraid of discovering they made the wrong career choice (26%) and not being good enough (26%).

Gen Z wants good managers and hopes to become managers.

60% aspire to management positions of their own.



More than 75% say a boss's ability to coach is important (almost one in four say it's the most important attribute of a manager).



25% would leave an organization because of a boss who manages through fear.

This survey polled more than 1,000 respondents aged 18-23 across the United States. For the purposes of this survey, Generation Z -- also referred to as post-Millennials, Gen Z or the iGeneration – refers to individuals born between 1996-2010. Research shows that Gen Z will make up almost a quarter of the global workforce by 2020, making it the fastest-growing generation in the workforce.

To download an ebook with the full survey findings, visit https://www.insideoutdev.com/gen-z .

About InsideOut Development

InsideOut Development is a workplace coaching provider that conducts leadership, management, and front-line employee training programs; executive coaching services; team performance workshops; and reinforcement services to a large global clientele, which includes Shaw Industries, Northern Tool + Equipment, Levi's and more. The company, recognized as a leader in developing manager-as-coach skills, trains tens of thousands of people annually using the GROW Model and other innovative tools and programs developed by president and founder Alan Fine and the InsideOut Development team. The company also provides instructional certification and has certified thousands of facilitators in its program offerings. For more information, visit www.insideoutdev.com

Media Contact:

Staley White

210814@email4pr.com

801-885-3696

SOURCE InsideOut Development

Related Links

https://www.insideoutdev.com

