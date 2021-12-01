Study Shows Inversion Therapy Makes Sciatica Patients 50% Less Likely to Need Surgery

BONNEY LAKE, Wash., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in the Journal of Physical Therapy Science brings good news to people struggling with sciatica and lumbar disc disease: surgery may not be your only option for relief. Researchers at Newcastle University found that inversion therapy with a Teeter inversion table offers back pain and symptoms relief in sciatica patients that may allow them to avoid surgery altogether.

The case-controlled study evaluated the effects of regular inversion therapy on the pain symptoms of sciatica patients in line for surgery. The purpose of the study was to, "[measure] symptoms and [compare] the surgery rate following inversion for 85 participants with the surgery rate in 3 control groups."

Researchers found that lumbar disc disease and sciatica patients in line for surgery who inverted with a Teeter inversion table regularly were 50% less likely to need surgery than matched individuals who didn't invert, even as far as two years after the initial trial period.

Benefits of Inversion Therapy on Back Pain Symptoms and Disability

Study participants who maintained an inversion practice reported significant improvements in overall back pain symptoms and disability. The Newcastle study reports, "after inversion treatment, we also saw improvement in the pain and disability measures in the registry patients…more than 75% of patients showed an improvement over the time period."

Among reported improvements, the VAS pain score reduced in half, even months after initial in-clinic trials. Overall pain symptoms and disability were reduced, and mobility and flexibility were increased.

74% reported less pain 1

69-75% showed reduced physical limitations caused by low back pain 2

39% eliminated use of pain medication 3

Increased range of motion 4

Improved reflexes 5

Reduced sensory impairment6

Conclusion

The study demonstrates that inverting with a Teeter Inversion Table can bring great benefits to back pain sufferers, and specifically those with sciatica who are facing the possibility of back surgery.

Teeter has been a trusted name in the inversion industry since 1981, helping over 3 million people feel better, move better, and live better at home with quality inversion devices and fitness and recovery tools.

Citation

Mendelow, A. D., Gregson, B. A., Mitchell, P., Schofield, I., Prasad, M., Wynne-Jones, G., Kamat, A., Patterson, M., Rowell, L., & Hargreaves, G. (2021). Lumbar disc disease: the effect of inversion on clinical symptoms and a comparison of the rate of surgery after inversion therapy with the rate of surgery in neurosurgery controls. Journal of Physical Therapy Science, 33(11), 801–808. https://doi.org/10.1589/jpts.33.801

1 Visual analogue pain score: 49/66 patients (74%) reported lower pain at follow up.

2 Oswestry Disability Index: 48/64 patients (75%) showed improvement; Roland Morris Score: 46/67 patients (69%) showed improvement.

3 Comparing pre- and post-treatment surveys

4 21% decrease in "Reduced" results from myotomes test, 37% increase in "Normal" results

5 19% increase in those who report "Normal" reflexes, 11% decrease in those who report "Diminished" reflexes

6 61% increase in reported "Normal" dermatomes, 18% decrease in reported "Diminished" dermatomes

