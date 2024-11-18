Study Shows Knee Osteoarthritis Causes More Pain and Inflammation in Women

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women with knee osteoarthritis (OA) experience more pain and inflammation than men, according to a new study led by researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and The Rockefeller University. The work indicates that different genes and biological processes may cause knee OA to be worse in women compared to men and suggests that women may benefit from personalized treatments that target those specific mechanisms.

"These findings give some reassurance to female patients that there are physiological reasons why they are having more pain," says Bella Mehta, MBBS, MS, rheumatologist at HSS and lead author of the study. "Our work may also help us develop better therapies, especially for women with more severe symptoms."

The study enrolled 135 patients with knee OA who were scheduled to have total knee replacement. A total of 82 participants were female. Researchers analyzed patient-reported symptoms of pain, histology (tissue samples removed during surgery and examined under the microscope) and genetic markers of inflammation in the blood.

The study found that women with knee OA had higher markers of inflammation in their blood, increased tissue inflammation and widespread cartilage loss. This corresponds with the study's findings that women reported higher levels of pain, even at night when at rest.

The findings also revealed specific genetic expression patterns in women that notably increased synovial tissue inflammation. This occurs when the synovium, the thin layer of tissue above the cartilage that helps lubricate the knee joint, becomes inflamed and painful.

"Traditionally, it was thought that knee osteoarthritis was caused by years of significant wear and tear on the cartilage in the knee joint, but synovial inflammation is now known to play a big role in this condition," notes Dr. Mehta.

Knee osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis in the world. Most people over the age of 65 have some form of it, with around 70% to 80% experiencing symptoms of pain and stiffness.

Pain is typically reported more frequently in women with knee OA than in men. Dr. Mehta suggests several theories as to why, including:

Mechanical differences between men and women. A woman's pelvis or hip bone is shaped differently than men so they can accommodate having babies. This has implications on the knee joint, which may increase osteoarthritis and pain.

Hormonal differences in estrogen and progesterone after menopause, which may make women more prone to osteoarthritis.

Differences in genetics. Women are born with two X chromosomes, whereas men have an X and a Y chromosome. The second X chromosome expresses certain genes that increase the likelihood for women to have osteoarthritis.

"It's not that women complain of more pain. There are objective, physiological differences that we have seen between men and women that can explain this," says Dr. Mehta. "For example, they have increased markers of inflammation in their blood, inflammatory gene expression and more mechanical stress and cartilage loss in the knee, all contributing to more pain even at rest."

Currently, first-line treatments for people with knee OA include medications to manage pain, and exercise to strengthen the muscles and ligaments around the knees. However, if there is no improvement, surgery is recommended.

Researchers continue to look for ways to improve treatment options for knee OA. "There may be certain immunomodulatory agents that target the genetic mechanisms driving tissue inflammation in women, but more research is needed to better understand these genes and their role in accelerating knee osteoarthritis in females," says Dr. Mehta.

