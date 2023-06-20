Study Shows OmniActive Health Technologies' Curcuwin Ultra+ Improves Joint Health in Adults with Mild Knee Osteoarthritis

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and MUMBAI, India, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OmniActive Health Technologies, a leading global innovative science and health company, today announces the publication of a study that demonstrates the efficacy and safety of its highly bioavailable curcumin formulation, Curcuwin Ultra+ , in modulating outcomes related to joint health and mobility in adults with mild knee osteoarthritis. The multi-centric, randomized, double-blind, parallel, placebo-controlled study was published in the Journal of Orthopedic Research and Therapy.

Curcuwin Ultra+

The study results demonstrate the efficacy of OmniActive's Curcuwin Ultra+ in helping with overall joint comfort and function in as early as five days. Both participant groups who received the curcumin formulation experienced a significant reduction in discomfort scores and reduced frequency of use of rescue medication compared to the placebo group. Furthermore, subjects reported improved knee muscle strength, range of motion, and better quality of life.

Deshanie Rai, Ph.D., FACN, VP, Global Scientific, and Regulatory Affairs at OmniActive, stated: "Our bioavailability data for both the 250 mg and 500 mg doses of Curcuwin Ultra+ translated to its efficacy for managing joint discomfort associated with mild knee osteoarthritis. The positive findings of this comprehensive study demonstrate that Curcuwin Ultra+ has an early effect and continues to support musculoskeletal functionality, including cartilage health, over the 12 weeks of supplementation."

The study measured the efficacy of Curcuwin Ultra+ on parameters related to joint discomfort and mobility, including stiffness, cartilage integrity, and inflammation, in individuals with mild knee osteoarthritis. It involved 134 healthy adults, split into groups who received either Curcuwin Ultra+ at 250 mg (total of 50 mg curcuminoids)/capsule, 500 mg (total of 100 mg curcuminoids)/capsule, or a placebo. The study duration was 84 days, and outcomes related to joint health and comfort were measured on days 5, 28, 56, and 84.

"We are committed to developing natural, science-backed, high-quality nutraceutical products that can help improve global health outcomes," said Adam Adelmann, Chief Commercial Officer at OmniActive. "The study's publication underscores our commitment to driving innovation and health solutions for companies seeking natural ingredients and consumers' desire for natural remedies."

OmniActive's Curcuwin Ultra+ is a proprietary technology that enhances the absorption and bioavailability of curcuminoids, the active compounds found in turmeric. For more information about the study, OmniActive, Curcuwin Ultra+, or the company's complete innovative product portfolio, visit omniactives.com.

About OmniActive Health Technologies

Established in 2005, OmniActive Health Technologies seeks to improve lives through innovative science and natural health solutions. OmniActive's product portfolio consists of scientifically validated, IP-protected, branded Specialty Actives and an extensive portfolio of natural Botanical Actives for global customers in the dietary supplement, functional food, and beverage markets. The company's leading brands include Lutemax 2020, Capsimax, Curcuwin Ultra+, enXtra, Gingever, Nutritears, Sleeproot, and Xtenergy. OmniActive partners closely with its customers in key markets worldwide and is supported by three global R&D centers and best-in-class production facilities throughout India. The company has offices in Mumbai, India, and Bridgewater, New Jersey.

