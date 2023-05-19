Study Shows PulseAI's Deep Learning Algorithm Outperforms the Apple Watch ECG Algorithm in Detecting Atrial Fibrillation

PulseAI

19 May, 2023, 05:00 ET

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PulseAI, a leader in the development of cutting-edge AI-powered ECG software, has released the results of a clinical study that has shown the superiority of its deep learning AI over the Apple Watch ECG algorithm in the detection of atrial fibrillation (AF). The study was conducted by a clinical team from Beacon Hospital in Dublin, Ireland, and its findings have been accepted for presentation at the Heart Rhythm Conference, which is set to be held from May 19-21, 2023.

The primary objective of the study was to assess the accuracy of AF detection using the Apple Watch companion application (ECG App 2.0) when compared to PulseAI's proprietary AI algorithm. The team sought to determine if the Apple ECG Algorithm was failing to detect important cases of AF. The results of the study clearly demonstrated that the PulseAI Algorithm significantly outperformed the Apple Watch ECG algorithm by increasing the sensitivity for AF detection by an impressive 18%. Moreover, PulseAI was able to provide a conclusive diagnosis for more patients by reducing the number of unclassified readings from 10% to less than 1%.

"We are thrilled to announce that our AI algorithm has proven to be far more accurate in detecting atrial fibrillation than even the latest Apple Watch ECG algorithm," said PulseAI CEO and Founder Alan Kennedy. "Smartwatches with built-in ECG sensors have become increasingly popular, but accurate interpretation of the data from these devices remains a significant challenge. Our breakthrough AI-ECG technology promises to provide numerous benefits for both patients and physicians by enabling the accurate interpretation of smartwatch ECG readings at scale, helping pave the way for accurate and efficient remote patient monitoring".

The study's findings represent a significant milestone for PulseAI, which has been at the forefront of AI-driven ECG technology. The company's proprietary algorithm technology has been widely recognized for its potential to revolutionize the field of cardiology diagnostics, and the results of this latest study have further demonstrated the company's commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions that improve patient care.

About PulseAI

PulseAI is a medical technology company based in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The company builds AI-enabled software products designed to improve the accuracy, efficiency and scalability of Cardiac Diagnostics. Developed on a growing proprietary database of more than 1 million patients, PulseAI has created a cloud-based digital platform allowing for easy device integration and scalable deployment of deep learning AI-ECG algorithms.

