Study Shows Shields Health Solutions Integrated Specialty Pharmacy Model Significantly Reduces Total Cost of Care

Shields Health Solutions announced today the results of a joint study with Optum Advisory Services Tweet this

"The Shields model is built around the fact that specialty patient care requires a dedicated support team that includes the specialty physician, primary care doctor, nurses and specialty pharmacist to treat the patient effectively," said Brian S. Smith, Pharm.D., Chief Pharmacy Officer at Shields. "Cost of care is a tremendous barrier for this complex patient population, which can be burdened by therapies with six-figure price tags and often experience a high rate of complications including hospital admission and ER visits. By supporting them with specialty pharmacy liaisons and clinical pharmacists that can advocate for them, we have proven that we can improve quality and lower the overall cost of care."

The study followed Medicare Advantage patients with health plan coverage from 2018 to 2019 and organized the patients into the following groups:

Shield Health Solutions patients: Filled prescriptions at a Shields-affiliated pharmacy and have a doctor supported by Shields Pharmacists and liaisons using TelemetryRx, Shields' proprietary software that provides a seamless end-to-end workflow solution and patient CRM managed via a single platform

Network benchmark patients: Did not have a prescriber supported by Shields pharmacists and liaisons utilizing TelemetryRx, nor did they fill specialty medication at a Shields-affiliated pharmacy.

Integrated specialty programs with health system specialty pharmacies have demonstrated significant clinical and financial value to patients. That includes the integrated model used by Shields and Excelera, a subsidiary of Shields Health Solutions and the company behind the Excelera Network, a nationwide network of leading health systems and academic medical centers with specialty pharmacies. A peer review study publication is planned for release in the coming months, produced in conjunction with Medical School faculty partners.

Shields' poster presentation will be available to view during the virtual AMCP Meeting from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14. The results of the study are here: https://bit.ly/3dyNJyh

About Shields Health Solutions

At Shields, improving lives and elevating performance are at the heart of everything we do. That's why more health system leaders trust Shields to help them elevate and scale clinical, operational and ﬁnancial performance. Not just within specialty pharmacy, but throughout the entire health system. Working alongside your team, Shields leverages its proven collaborative care model; integrated care technologies; and dedicated teams to produce the superior outcomes your patients deserve and the ﬁnancial results your health system demands. Together, we elevate performance where it matters most — expanding payer and drug access; improving therapy management and care coordination; delivering unsurpassed patient experiences; and generating the net operating income you need to accelerate growth. Learn more about how Shields elevates outcomes and performance at shieldshealthsolutions.com.

SOURCE Shields Health Solutions