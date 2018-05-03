Study shows that MitoQ - the world's first antioxidant developed to reenergize and restore mitochondria health - normalized vascular health in older adults

Exercise and diet can reduce these risks. But imagine – what if you could take a capsule each day that would restore your arteries' youthfulness? That may sound like science fiction, but scientific evidence now indicates that the oral supplement MitoQ can effectively reverse the equivalent of 20 years of arterial aging in older adults. MitoQ is the world's first antioxidant that acts directly in the cell's mitochondria enabling them to produce more cellular energy and counteract the damaging effects of free radicals.

In a landmark study published in Hypertension, researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder found that just six weeks of daily doses of MitoQ significantly improved the vascular functions of healthy older adults (ages 60-79).

In this first human study to investigate the effects of MitoQ on arterial function, the investigators found that MitoQ:

Improved the ability of arteries to dilate by 42%

Significantly reduced aortic stiffness

Significantly reduced plasma oxidized LDL levels -- a marker of systemic free radical damage

Strikingly, the 42% improvement in arterial dilation after six weeks was more than what is typically achieved after three months of a caloric restriction-based weight loss program (30%) and almost equal to improvements seen after three months of regular aerobic exercise (50%).

"The results of this ground breaking anti-aging study are consistent with what customers and doctors have been reporting to us about the benefits of MitoQ," said Greg Macpherson, CEO of Antipodean Pharmaceuticals. "As people age, they are at greater risk for cardiovascular health issues that can be caused by poor diets and a lack of exercise. MitoQ represents a very promising complementary or alternative heart health strategy for maintaining flexible arteries and reducing cardiovascular health issues."

The improvements cited in this randomized, placebo-controlled study were associated with a reduction of excess reactive oxygen produced by mitochondria, which is a key mechanism of age-related vascular problems. Corroborating the results of an earlier University of Colorado Boulder study in old mice, the new research provides the first evidence in humans that MitoQ improves vascular function by suppressing mitochondrial-derived oxidative stress.

Mitochondria are present in nearly all cells in our body and provide the energy they need to function properly and keep our organs and systems healthy. A growing body of scientific evidence indicates that well-functioning mitochondria are foundational pillars of healthy living and disease prevention.

The study authors concluded that, "our results provide initial support for the idea that MitoQ, and potentially other mitochondria-targeted antioxidants, may be an effective treatment for improving vascular function and possibly decreasing the risk of cardiovascular health issues and other clinical disorders of aging, including cognitive dysfunction and chronic kidney health issues."

About MitoQ

MitoQ is the world's first antioxidant that can penetrate cell membranes and act directly in its mitochondria, the power plants that provide the energy cells need to function properly and defend against free radicals. By slowing the gradual damage associated with oxidative stress in the body, MitoQ supports optimal organ function, slows down numerous aging processes and protects against the more than 200 health conditions associated with poor mitochondrial function. People who take MitoQ report boosts in their energy levels, improved recovery times and an overall better feeling of well-being.

More than $60 million has been invested in MitoQ research worldwide and has resulted in more than 200 papers published in peer-reviewed journals. 142 research laboratories are currently evaluating MitoQ's activity in a range of health conditions. MitoQ has been formulated into a range of supplements and skincare products for anti-aging, brain and heart health, blood sugar issues and other health conditions. It is sold in more than 100 countries and available at in the U.S. at https://www.mitoq.com/.

Antipodean Pharmaceuticals is a product stage pharmaceutical research and development company developing a proprietary platform technology using targeted lipophilic cations to transport bioactive moducules into the mitochondria where they protect cellular function, preserve cell integrity and have the potential to prevent disease progression.

