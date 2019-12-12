Study Shows U.S. Customers Prefer Texting With Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. consumers prefer companies that offer messaging as a communication channel, according to a new survey commissioned by Avochato , the leader in two-way business-to-consumer communication. In fact, almost two-thirds (63 percent) of respondents would switch to a company that offered text messaging as a communication channel.

Interactive messaging and immediate communication are desired, but the vast majority of consumers (92 percent) expect to wait 5 minutes or more on hold before they speak to a real person, stated the survey of 1,000 U.S. adults with smartphones. A majority of respondents (90 percent) would prefer to speak with an employee of a company when they have questions, rather than reaching an automated bot or answering service.

Accessibility and communication mean higher returns and greater customer satisfaction for companies. Nearly three-quarters (72 percent) of respondents are more likely to purchase from a shopping site communicating with them about their products in real-time, with a real employee, via chat messaging. In fact, they are so enticed by these services that they would even recommend their friends switch to the site (63 percent).

Similar trends were found across all four industries surveyed – respondents would rather schedule their hair care appointments via text (60 percent) and use a financial service that communicated about accounts, bills and payment reminders (65 percent) and over half (60 percent) would switch to brands that offered those services. Consumers would rather book their travel with a company that communicated travel plans, reminders and updates via text message (72 percent) and would switch from the travel company they use to one that offers these services (69 percent). In all four use cases well over half (61 percent) of respondents said they would recommend their friends switch to these companies as well.

Customers are choosing messaging for their communication needs, more than all other formats. Just over 70 percent of respondents would prefer a vacation rental manager texted them with updates and instructions instead of calling, and three quarters (75 percent) felt the same about a rideshare service texting rather than calling when they arrived to pick them up.

Three quarters (75 percent) of respondents said they find it helpful to receive texts for appointment reminders. Other helpful texts include banking alerts (45 percent), travel updates (39 percent), deals and promotions (39 percent) and food delivery updates (36 percent).

Consumers expect personal communication from the companies they are doing business with, yet with scam calls becoming more prevalent than ever, over three-fourths of respondents don't answer phone calls from anonymous numbers. As younger generations continue to move away from email, it's never been harder for companies to effectively reach their customers.

So how can businesses communicate with their prospective clients and current customers, without getting lost in voicemail boxes and unopened emails? The survey showed that across all generations over two thirds (69 percent) of respondents would prefer an unfamiliar company to contact them via text rather than a phone call. Unsurprisingly, younger generations (Millennials and Gen Z) more often prefer texting over voice and other forms of communication. In some cases, Gen Z eclipsed Baby Boomers by 20 percent in preferring text over all other forms of communication.

"By implementing Avochato's platform, brands can build lasting, ongoing communication with their customers in the way they are most willing to engage," said Alex De Simone, CEO and co-founder of Avochato. "Avochato creates a new and easy way for consumers to communicate directly with businesses on their own terms."

Other Interesting Stats Include:

A majority ( 85 percent ) of respondents keep their phones within arms reach a majority of the time

) of respondents keep their phones within arms reach a majority of the time In fact, 38 percent of Millennial respondents always have their phone within arms reach

of Millennial respondents have their phone within arms reach Respondents found text message notifications helpful for appointment reminders ( 76 percent )

) Over half of respondents (61 percent) get uncomfortable when their phone isn't near them

Avochato promotes dialogue between businesses and consumers by modernizing company communication using today's preferred methods, with omni-channel capabilities (e.g. SMS, live chat, WhatsApp). The app easily allows consumers to connect with businesses directly, facilitating two-way conversations with real people in real-time.

About Avochato:

Avochato is a software company providing a messaging communication platform for sales and support teams. Through reliable, easy-to-use messaging software, Avochato enables companies to communicate with customers seamlessly. Launched in 2017 by Alex De Simone and Christopher Neale, the company is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. and has raised $6 million in total funding to date. Avochato integrates with thousands of platforms via Zapier and features custom integrations with Salesforce, Okta, Microsoft and Slack. For more information, visit: https://www.avochato.com/

All registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Nikki Dance

avochato@43pr.com

831.401.3175

SOURCE Avochato

Related Links

http://www.avochato.com

