SHEBOYGAN, Wis., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vollrath Company is pleased to announce findings from an independent study conducted this past year examining the performance of its Insta Cut® 5.1 manual food processor compared to using traditional knife skills. The study delivered impressive proof of the efficiency and labor-saving capabilities of the Insta Cut 5.1.

Study Shows Vollrath’s Insta Cut 5.1 Manual Food Processor Outperforms Traditional Methods

According to the study, the Insta Cut 5.1 manual food processor cut a tomato into a quarter-inch dice up to 74% faster than a chef using only a knife. It was up to 66% faster when dicing onions, stressing its exceptional speed and precision in specific food preparation tasks.

The Insta Cut 5.1 has the potential to pay for itself with labor savings alone over the course of a year, making it a cost-effective investment for foodservice establishments that strive to optimize their operations. It also reduces food waste, which results in additional savings. For operations with several locations, it helps ensure consistency between locations by reducing human errors.

"Vollrath's Insta Cut 5.1 manual food processor is not a high-tech tool, but it is a huge time saver in the commercial kitchen," comments Becky Guentner, Vollrath's product manager for Countertop Equipment. "The time and labor savings it can provide are significant in an industry where margins are increasingly slim."

Vollrath will showcase the Insta Cut 5.1 as well as a wide variety of its comprehensive foodservice equipment, smallwares and serving systems at the National Restaurant Association Show from May 18 to 21 in Chicago. Attendees are invited to visit Vollrath's booth, #4420, to learn more about its innovative products and solutions.

About The Vollrath Company

Founded in 1874 and based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, The Vollrath Company is a privately held, family-owned and, today, a six- and seventh-generation woman-owned company. It has nine factories spread across the United States, Europe and China that manufacture products to exacting quality standards globally, backed by outstanding customer service. The company focuses on quality design, engineering and manufacturing across its business divisions for foodservice and custom and specialty products. For more information, visit vollrathcompany.com.

Press Contact:

Mirjam Lippuner

920-395-8998

https://vollrathcompany.com/

SOURCE The Vollrath Company